The Hotel Workers’ Union of Heraklion has strongly condemned the assault of a 16-year-old hotel employee in Hersonissos, urging authorities to fully investigate the incident while raising broader concerns about the employment of minors in Greece’s tourism industry.

In a public statement, the union described workplace violence and intimidation as unacceptable under any circumstances, stressing that such allegations are particularly serious when they involve a minor.

The statement follows police action after a 61-year-old hotel manager was arrested in connection with allegations made by the teenager, who reported being physically assaulted, verbally abused, and threatened during working hours. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not announced any judicial outcome.

Union Calls for Greater Oversight

Beyond condemning the alleged incident, the union questioned whether all legal requirements governing the employment of minors had been followed.

Union leaders called for greater transparency from Greece’s Ministry of Labour regarding the number of minors employed in the tourism sector, arguing that the absence of comprehensive public data makes it difficult to evaluate existing safeguards or develop effective protection policies.

“The protection of minors cannot exist only on paper,” the union said, calling for stronger inspections, improved transparency, and stricter enforcement of labor regulations.

Broader Questions for Tourism

The case has sparked discussion within Crete’s hospitality sector during the busiest weeks of the summer season, when hotels often face staffing shortages and increased operational pressure.

Professional organizations have emphasized that demanding working conditions can never justify violence or intimidation in the workplace, while labor representatives continue to encourage employees to report incidents of abuse, harassment, or bullying without fear of retaliation.

The union reaffirmed its commitment to promoting safe, respectful working environments and called on authorities to ensure that every employee—particularly young workers—can perform their duties without fear, threats, or violence.