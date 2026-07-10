A cultural and environmental association in eastern Crete has become the latest organization to oppose plans for eight proposed wind farms in the municipalities of Ierapetra and Sitia, adding its voice to a growing regional debate over renewable energy development.

The Cultural and Nature Society of Anatoli issued a resolution expressing solidarity with local associations, civic groups, and residents who have raised concerns about the planned renewable energy projects, which would have a combined generating capacity of 136 megawatts.

While emphasizing its support for Greece’s transition to cleaner energy and efforts to address climate change, the association argued that renewable energy projects must be guided by careful spatial planning and developed with full respect for local communities, natural landscapes, and cultural heritage.

According to the statement, the mountains and ecosystems of eastern Crete, together with traditional land uses and the region’s distinctive character, represent an irreplaceable natural and cultural asset that should be carefully protected.

The association also called for greater transparency throughout the planning process and urged authorities to ensure that local communities play a meaningful role in decisions that could permanently alter the landscape.

A Growing Regional Debate

The resolution reflects broader discussions taking place across Crete as renewable energy projects expand across the island.

Supporters argue that additional renewable energy capacity is essential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and strengthening Greece’s energy security.

Opponents, however, continue to raise concerns about the cumulative environmental impact of large-scale developments, particularly in ecologically sensitive mountain areas and landscapes valued for their natural beauty and cultural significance.

The Cultural and Nature Society of Anatoli said it will continue supporting initiatives aimed at protecting the environmental and cultural heritage of eastern Crete while advocating for development that balances clean energy goals with local priorities.