The Scarlet Lady cruise ship makes an unscheduled stop at the port of Souda today.

The vessel, chartered for an LGBTQ+ one-month voyage, was denied entry by both Türkiye and Egypt.

Nearly 3,000 people will spend the day visiting Chania, Rethymno, and Heraklion.

The Scarlet Lady made an unscheduled stop at the Port of Souda on Friday, marking another visit to Crete just days after the cruise ship was forced to abandon planned calls in Türkiye during its month-long Mediterranean voyage.

The vessel, carrying 1,860 passengers and 1,139 crew members, received permission to dock in Souda following changes to its itinerary. During their stay, passengers were expected to visit Chania, Rethymno, and Heraklion, providing another welcome boost to Crete’s tourism economy.

The latest port call follows an unusual series of events that first brought the ship to Crete earlier this month.

As Argophilia previously reported, the Virgin Voyages vessel—chartered by Atlantis Events for an LGBTQ+ cruise—was denied permission to call at the Turkish ports of Kuşadası and Istanbul after local authorities cited “moral standards” and “family values” in cancelling the scheduled visits.

The decision drew international attention because Atlantis Events has operated cruises to Istanbul for more than two decades without previous restrictions. Following the cancellation, organizers were forced to redesign the itinerary at short notice, replacing the Turkish ports with alternative destinations across the Eastern Mediterranean.

Crete quickly emerged as one of the principal beneficiaries of those last-minute changes.

Although Egypt had also featured among the replacement destinations, organizers continued adjusting the voyage, resulting in Friday’s additional stop at Souda.

For local businesses, the diversion translated into thousands of unexpected visitors exploring western and central Crete during the height of the summer tourism season.

The episode also highlights how rapidly political decisions and regional developments can reshape Mediterranean cruise itineraries, sometimes redirecting significant tourism revenue from one destination to another with very little notice.