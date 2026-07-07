Firefighters Keep Watch After Ierapetra Blaze Threatens Greenhouses

Firefighters remain on high alert in Bramiana, Ierapetra, after a wildfire that erupted Monday near major greenhouse facilities was brought under control following an extensive firefighting operation.

As of Tuesday, July 7, the fire has been contained and no active front remains. However, around 25 firefighters continue to patrol the perimeter as strong winds persist across Crete, raising concerns about possible flare-ups.

The wildfire broke out at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, northwest of the Bramiana Reservoir, close to the greenhouse installations of the Kranidiotis family. Given the fire’s proximity to valuable agricultural infrastructure and the strong northerly winds, authorities launched a major emergency response.

A 112 emergency alert was also issued for the Ierapetra area, warning residents of the wildfire and urging them to remain vigilant as firefighting operations intensified.

Fire crews from across Lasithi, reinforced by units from Heraklion, were dispatched to the scene. The response eventually included 13 fully staffed fire engines, seven support vehicles, two firefighting helicopters, two EMODE forest firefighting teams, and several water tankers.

The Bramiana Reservoir proved to be a decisive advantage, allowing helicopters to refill rapidly and make continuous water drops that helped prevent the flames from reaching nearby greenhouses.

Despite the intensity of the fire, firefighters successfully protected the greenhouse facilities. Damage was largely confined to scrubland and a small number of olive trees, while the main agricultural installations escaped unharmed.

Senior Fire Service officials coordinated operations on the ground throughout the incident, supported by local authorities, municipal services, police officers, and volunteers. Traffic was managed to ensure emergency vehicles could reach the fire front without delay.

During the operation, one firefighter from an EMODE unit suffered a fainting episode, believed to have been caused by smoke inhalation and physical exhaustion. He received first aid from volunteers of the Hellenic Red Cross before being taken to Ierapetra General Hospital as a precaution.

Residents also highlighted the poor condition of several rural access roads around the fire zone, noting that neglected agricultural tracks complicated access for ground crews in some areas.

With strong winds forecast to continue across Crete, firefighting teams remain on site to monitor the burned area and respond immediately to any signs of rekindling. While the immediate threat has passed, authorities say vigilance remains essential until the risk of reignition has been eliminated.