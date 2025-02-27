How to Choose Safe and Delicious Food During Lent

The Public Health Directorate of Crete outlines food safety tips for Lent. Learn how to buy and handle seafood, preserved goods, and other traditional Lent foods safely and confidently.

For seafood lovers and food explorers, Lent is prime time for indulging in shellfish, soft-bodied wonders, and tangy sides—if you know what to look for. With countless options at markets in Crete, here’s how to avoid biting into disappointment (or worse yet, foodborne illness).

What to Check First:

Sea Smells Good, Ammonia Smells Bad! – Any unpleasant odour is a hard no. Glossy and Moist Appearance – Seafood should look alive, not tired. Non-Droopy Tentacles – A little tug should not leave you holding tentacle confetti. Frozen Ain’t Flawed—If It’s Stored Right – Look for uniform colours, intact ice coating, and no slime. Labels Tell All – Certification seals are a must for anything frozen or packaged.

Spotting Freshness: Squid, Octopus, and Cuttlefish Energy

Everyone wants a good seafood stew experience. Spot-checked these favourites:

What does “Fresh” Really Mean?

Octopus or Squid in Its Prime : Should sparkle like ocean spray, with tight, elastic flesh and bright, glassy eyes. Tentacles? Pull them lightly to see if they wiggle back without snapping.

: Should sparkle like ocean spray, with tight, elastic flesh and bright, glassy eyes. Tentacles? Pull them lightly to see if they wiggle back without snapping. Frozen Goods Stay No-Fuss When Done Right : Scrutinize thawed options—they should mirror fresh textures and be free from lingering odours. The ice bed helps clues compact freshness.

: Scrutinize thawed options—they should mirror fresh textures and be free from lingering odours. The ice bed helps clues compact freshness. Closed shells are a must for live shellfish ; partially open ones should snap shut with pressure.

; partially open ones should snap shut with pressure. Soft-bodied seafood like shrimp should smell of the sea—nothing fishy.

like shrimp should smell of the sea—nothing fishy. Check Lent staples like taramasalata for uniform colour and signs of spoilage.

The Shellfish Checklist: Freshness Speaks for Itself

Shellfish sold with their shells, like mussels, clams, oysters, and scallops, need to be alive. How can you tell? Easy. The shell does the talking:

Closed Up Tight: Shells should be sealed shut or close with minimal effort.

Shells should be sealed shut or close with minimal effort. Contents Count: Inside, the liquid should be clean, clear, and totally odourless.

Inside, the liquid should be clean, clear, and totally odourless. Check the Flesh: The meat should cling firmly to the shell. A sniff test is your best friend—it should smell salty, not stink. And here’s a quirky trick: give it a poke or add a drop of lemon juice—live ones react fast.

What about mussels sold shelled, resting on ice? Look for shiny, firm flesh with a fresh sea scent. Nothing dry or dull allowed here. Frozen varieties, with or without shells, carry the same rules: stay alert for intact packaging and proper freezing labels.

The Pick of the Crustacean Crop

Shrimp, lobsters, prawns, and crabs can be a feast if they’re fresh. But don’t be fooled by appearances—follow these rules when buying them:

A faint ocean smell is perfect—anything stronger spells trouble.

Legs should be stuck tight to the body and feel firm, not flimsy.

Look for a smooth, sturdy outer shell (no cracks or splits) and no dark spots on the body.

Keep it lively: live crustaceans should show reflexive movements if poked. Dead ones? Hard pass.

For shrimp, an easy test is how slippery they are. Fresh shrimp practically slide out of your hands; no effort is needed. Anything with a funky odour or slimy surface should stay far from your shopping cart.

What to Know About Sea Urchins

Sea urchins are a spiky treasure for seafood fans. The spines will twitch and move slightly when touched if they’re fresh. If the spines look droopy, keep browsing.

Can and Condiment Wisdom: Lent’s Extras

When it comes to canned seafood, it’s all about appearances. A bloated can? Toss it. Any sign of rust, leaks, or off smells? Not worth the risk. And before popping that can, scan the label—know what you’re eating.

Consistency is key for a Lent classic like taramasalata (fish roe spread). It should have a smooth, uniform colour with no signs of dryness or funky flavours. Mould or a bitter taste is your flashing red lights to avoid it.

Halvah, another go-to during Lent, needs attention too. Allergens like nuts or sesame can cause reactions in some versions. Always read the label, and err on the side of caution if you’re sensitive.

Words of Caution: Sour Pickles and Big Risks

Pickles? Delicious, but they don’t love everyone back. High acidity can upset sensitive stomachs. Proceed with care or skip them if you know they’ll cause problems.