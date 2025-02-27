Argophilia

Kite-Flying Ban Near Heraklion Airport

- February 27th, 2025 12:34 pm

Heraklion Airport bans kite-flying near flight paths in areas like Nea Alikarnassos and Karteros

  • Heraklion Airport prohibits kite-flying near its surroundings for safety reasons.
  • Affected areas include Nea Alikarnassos and Karteros.
  • Air traffic safety risks sparked this strict regulation.
  • Local police have been tasked to ensure compliance.
  • Violations may disrupt airport operations and lead to enforcement measures.

Picture this: a carefree afternoon near the airport, a kite soaring high in the sky, and… chaos in air traffic control. Sounds dramatic? It is. Heraklion Airport has officially drawn a line in the sand—or air, rather—against kite-flying in nearby neighbourhoods like Nea Alikarnassos and Karteros. The reason? Serious risks to flight safety. Those harmless kites aren’t so harmless when tangled with planes.

This isn’t just a friendly suggestion; it’s a formal prohibition. The airport states that kites can interfere with aircraft operations when flown near flight paths. And while kite-flying might feel like harmless fun, one wrong move could jeopardize passenger safety. Suddenly, that afternoon activity turns into a no-fly zone—for both the kites and the planes.

Police Back Up the Ban

The airport management didn’t stop at a simple announcement to ensure the rule sticks: The statement was forwarded to the Heraklion Airport Police Department, asking authorities to step in whenever necessary. Local officers are now collaborating with airport staff to enforce the zero-tolerance rules.

Here’s the bottom line: keep your distance from Heraklion Airport’s vicinity if you’re itching for a kite-flying day. Tourists and locals should respect the regulations to ensure smooth operations for travellers and airlines.

Αερολιμένας Ηρακλείου: Απαγορεύεται το πέταγμα του χαρταετού γύρω από το αεροδρόμιο και στον Καρτερό

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is Argophilia's travel and lifestyle co-editor and reporter. He has lived in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, and has accumulated most of his frequent flier miles from trips to and from Belgium.

