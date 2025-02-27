Kite-Flying Ban Near Heraklion Airport

Heraklion Airport prohibits kite-flying near its surroundings for safety reasons.

prohibits kite-flying near its surroundings for safety reasons. Affected areas include Nea Alikarnassos and Karteros.

Air traffic safety risks sparked this strict regulation.

Local police have been tasked to ensure compliance.

Violations may disrupt airport operations and lead to enforcement measures.

Picture this: a carefree afternoon near the airport, a kite soaring high in the sky, and… chaos in air traffic control. Sounds dramatic? It is. Heraklion Airport has officially drawn a line in the sand—or air, rather—against kite-flying in nearby neighbourhoods like Nea Alikarnassos and Karteros. The reason? Serious risks to flight safety. Those harmless kites aren’t so harmless when tangled with planes.

This isn’t just a friendly suggestion; it’s a formal prohibition. The airport states that kites can interfere with aircraft operations when flown near flight paths. And while kite-flying might feel like harmless fun, one wrong move could jeopardize passenger safety. Suddenly, that afternoon activity turns into a no-fly zone—for both the kites and the planes.

Police Back Up the Ban

The airport management didn’t stop at a simple announcement to ensure the rule sticks: The statement was forwarded to the Heraklion Airport Police Department, asking authorities to step in whenever necessary. Local officers are now collaborating with airport staff to enforce the zero-tolerance rules.

Here’s the bottom line: keep your distance from Heraklion Airport’s vicinity if you’re itching for a kite-flying day. Tourists and locals should respect the regulations to ensure smooth operations for travellers and airlines.

Αερολιμένας Ηρακλείου: Απαγορεύεται το πέταγμα του χαρταετού γύρω από το αεροδρόμιο και στον Καρτερό