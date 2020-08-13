Greece Extends Entry Ban for Non-EU Citizens

Pin 0 Shares

Greece officials have decided to postpone opening the country’s borders to visitors from outside the European Union. The Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCCA) announced yesterday that with the exception of citizens from 11 countries, most extra-European visitors will still not be allowed entry

An aviation directive (NOTAM), which was issued as part of the preventive measures taken to limit the further spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) virus, will now remain in force until August 31st (midnight).

The countries that are excluded from the directive include Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, and the United Arab Emirates. GTP reported others exempt from the ban include:

Nationals of EU member states and the Schengen Agreement, including their spouses or persons with whom they have entered into a cohabitation agreement, as well as their (underage) children.

Medical and nursing staff, researchers and professionals in the field of health, provided that they show their license to practice or other appropriate documents proving their professional status at Greece’s points of entry; and provided that their entry into the country is connected with the practice of their professional duties.

Long-term residents of the EU or Schengen Member States and third-country nationals holding a residence permit in the EU or Schengen Member States.

Members of: government missions, diplomatic or consular authorities and missions, international and European organizations, humanitarian organizations in the performance of their duties.

Military and security personnel and staff of the General Secretariat for Civil Protection.

Personnel employed in the field of transport, including seafarers, aircraft crews, crews and hired flight personnel firefighters.

Drivers of lorries (and their necessary personnel) passing through the country to transport goods.

Transit passengers, students, elderly carers and people with disabilities, as well as and seasonal agricultural workers.

Also via the report, third-country nationals subject to the ban have the right to submit a request to the Greek consular authority of their place of residence for their exceptional entry into Greece for professional or personal reasons.