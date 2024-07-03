Louis Hotels Opens King Jason Zante Resort on Zakynthos

Louis Hotels has announced the opening of the all-inclusive King Jason Zante adults-only resort on Zakynthos Island. The resort affords guest stunning views of the Ionian Sea, from its position overlooking Tsilivi Bay. The hotel is the latest addition to the five-star Exclusive Collection by Louis Hotels.

Situated on more than six acres of lush surroundings, the resort is surrounded by water. Envisioned as an Adults Only vacation stay, King Jason Zante invites guests to reconnect with nature, and to get in touch with their authentic selves.

The rooms of the resort feature design tones of sand and beige with space to breathe. The Island Suites offer overwater rooms with floating outdoor patios and private pools. The Deluxe Suites are designed to help guests unwind, while Superior Suites are spacious and bright and feature sophisticated designs.

King Jason Zante’s culinary choices include Haroūb, which serves Eastern Mediterranean cuisine; Levant, which showcases subtle sharing cuisine; Pisco, which offers Peruvian fusion cuisine. The resort also has a fully stocked wine cellar to meet guest’s expectations.

Purai Spa at King Jason Zante offers a series of therapies to optimize wellness, introducing easy new habits that can be implemented in guests’ daily routines when they return home. The spa offers a transformative experience with a “slowness coach,” guiding visitors to discover their own slower pace through morning meditations in the olive groves, silent reflective olive leaf-picking, tea rituals, yoga and low-intensity stretching exercises.

For more information, readers should visit the new resort’s website here. Special offers on the website include 45% off for pre-paid bookings. Pre-paid rates with breakfast included begin at €638 per night.