Heraklion Airport Brought to a Standstill as Farmers Block Both Entrances

Cretan farmers escalated their protests by blocking both entrances to Heraklion Airport at noon.

Access for all vehicles — taxis, buses, private cars — is now impossible.

Video from KritiTV shows long queues, stranded passengers, and rising frustration.

Travelers were caught off guard, and many risk missing flights or being unable to exit the terminal.

Police are monitoring the situation; no timeline has been provided for reopening.

Airport Access Collapses Within Minutes

Heraklion Airport “Nikos Kazantzakis” was thrown into sudden paralysis today after Cretan farmers, escalating their mobilisations, moved shortly after 12:00 to block both airport entrances.

The action left hundreds of arriving and departing passengers unable to reach or leave the terminal by car.

A video from KritiTV shows lines of stalled vehicles, crowds pulling luggage along the roadway, and travelers trying to understand how an island airport can become inaccessible in the middle of the day — and without warning. You can watch the video at the end of the report on NeaKriti.

The blockade formed quickly, catching many completely unprepared. Some drivers attempted to turn around; others simply abandoned vehicles on the roadside and continued on foot toward the terminal.

Frustration Grows as Passengers Realise They Cannot Reach Their Flights

The impact was immediate:

Taxis could not enter,

Buses could not approach,

Private cars could not pass,

And shuttle services were forced to stop outside the perimeter.

Inside the airport, tension rose as departure times approached, with no practical way to enter or exit the site. Outside, police attempted to manage congestion and maintain distance between demonstrators and confused travelers.

Locals expressed a mix of sympathy for the farmers’ grievances and disbelief at the choice of location:

“People were caught completely unprepared,” one bystander said.

“You cannot get anywhere near the terminal,” another added.

For visitors unfamiliar with Crete’s protest culture, the situation was even more bewildering.

What Travelers Need to Know Right Now

For anyone due to travel today, or landing in Heraklion during the blockade, the practical considerations are simple but critical:

1. Expect Delays

Flights will operate, but passengers may miss them due to lack of access.

2. Walking May Be the Only Option

Some travelers walked from several hundred meters to the airport. This is not ideal for people with luggage, mobility issues, or children.

3. Contact Your Airline Immediately

Airlines are aware of the disruption but cannot delay flights indefinitely.

4. Taxis Cannot Reach the Terminal

Travelers landing in Heraklion may need to wait until the blockade clears before arranging ground transport.

5. Monitor Local Updates

Police have not provided a timeline for reopening entrances.

A Sign of Escalation — and a Warning for Winter Visitors

Farmer mobilisations across Greece have been intensifying, and today’s blockade marks one of the most disruptive actions in Crete this season.

Heraklion Airport, already strained during winter due to reduced transport options, is particularly vulnerable to any road closures.

For winter travelers — especially now that Crete markets itself as a year-round destination — this incident is a reminder that:

protests can shut down major infrastructure without notice,

alternative routes may not exist,

and winter tourism requires clear communication between local authorities and transport systems.

Until access is restored, the situation remains fluid.

For now, travelers wait, farmers stand their ground, and the airport — for the moment — stands still.