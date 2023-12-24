Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai to Open in 2027

Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai will have 160 luxurious rooms and suites spread across 44 floors, with an expected opening in 2027. Positioned on Huaihai Zhong Road in the Huangpu district of Puxi, the hotel will be centrally situated in a vibrant area known for its shopping, dining, and entertainment options. This neighbourhood is distinguished by neoclassical villas that showcase Shanghai’s contemporary innovation and Art Deco architectural legacy.

The return of Four Seasons to Shanghai will present a new luxury hospitality offering that captures the vibrant character of this world-class city. As we expand our portfolio in China, Shanghai has maintained its position as one of the most important markets for luxury travellers. With our long-term partners at Fungseng Prosperity Holdings Limited, we are pleased to bring the signature service, quality and care of Four Seasons to our brand-new experience in Shanghai very soon. Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons

Four Seasons Marks Highly Anticipated Return to Shanghai with New Luxury Hotel in City Centre (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts)

Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai will feature architecture by Ricardo Bofill and P&T Group and interior design by Jean-Michel Gathy of DENNISTON. To provide guests with an authentic local experience, the hotel will incorporate well-preserved traditional lane houses, known as Shikumen (石库门), at its base. These structures are characterized by sturdy brick walls and ornate gateways, with the unassuming exterior giving way to beautifully designed, traditional Chinese homes within. In contrast to the bustling energy of Shanghai, the new Four Seasons Hotel will embody the essence of this historic residential architecture through the use of locally sourced materials, lush courtyards featuring native greenery, and other immersive elements.

Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai is set to unveil five new original dining concepts. These will range from a Shanghai seafood restaurant showcasing the city’s contemporary flair and traditional character to an energetic Italian trattoria with open kitchens and all-day service. The hotel aims to seamlessly integrate with the city’s diverse culinary landscape, further enriched by an inviting lobby bar, open-air Chinese tea lounge, and patisserie. Each outlet will offer guests an immersive experience within the ever-evolving world of Four Seasons.

In addition to these dining options, the hotel will feature 670 square meters (7,212 square feet) of meeting and event space alongside 690 square meters (7,438 square feet) of comprehensive wellness facilities. This commitment to quality and care will be apparent at every touchpoint, from the well-appointed gym and spa to the resort-style outdoor heated pool. Whether for leisure or business, travellers and locals alike can anticipate a new and trusted experience in Shanghai, backed by more than 60 years of Four Seasons’ leadership in the luxury hospitality industry.

Shanghai is a world-renowned destination where its rich history naturally complements its profile as a dynamic and modern city. We are proud to partner with Four Seasons once again to reintroduce its presence in Shanghai for both locals and international travellers to enjoy. William Wai-hoi Doo, Chairman of Fungseng Prosperity Holdings Limited

Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai will be joining a growing collection of properties throughout China, including the recently opened Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou and the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel Dalian, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre, and Four Seasons Hotel Xi’an.