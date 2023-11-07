Winter Wonderland in Paris at Four Seasons Hotel George V

Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, is making a splash with a lineup of festive events throughout the last month of 2023. From December 1st to January 1st, the hotel will feature a series of unique and delightful evenings centred around its Michelin-starred cuisine.

On December 1st, 3 Michelin stars restaurant Le Cinq will host an exclusive dinner, “Sur un Air d’Opera”, with food, wine, and music pairing.

Renowned chefs and artists will team up to turn each dining experience into a showcase of their emotions. The hotel’s artistic director, Jeff Leatham, will dazzle guests with stunning Christmas decorations in gold and silver, setting a magical and inspiring ambience.

Here’s the lineup of magnificent events happening at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris:

Friday, December 1st: Enjoy “Opera Notes,” a fancy dining experience with live music and unique dishes by Chef Christian Le Squer, plus fine wines. It’s 695 euros per person (drinks not included).

December 1st to January 7th: Indulge in Christmas Tea-Time by Michaël Bartocetti for 95 euros per person, including a complimentary glass of champagne.

Saturday, December 9th: Treat yourself to “Extravaganza,” a festive dinner with delicious locally sourced ingredients by Simone Zanoni.

Saturday, December 16th: Experience “Paris, Paris,” a dinner at L’Orangerie by celebrated chef Alan Taudon, priced at 290 euros per person (drinks not included).

Sunday, December 24th: Celebrate Christmas Eve at Le Cinq, Le George, or La Galerie.

Sunday, December 25th: Enjoy Christmas Tea-Time by Michaël Bartocetti for 95 euros per person, including a complimentary glass of champagne.

Sunday, December 31st: Ring in the New Year at Le Cinq, Le George, or La Galerie.

The celebrations begin on December 1st at Le Cinq, where the three Michelin-starred restaurant will host “Opera Notes” – an exceptional evening featuring specially crafted dishes by Christian Le Squer, such as Lobster with Royal Oscietra Caviar and Wild Duck Breast, paired with carefully selected fine wines. Live piano and violin music, accompanied by enchanting opera singers, will fill the dining room with harmonious melodies to complement the chef’s culinary masterpieces.

At Michelin-starred restaurant Le George, the unique diner ‘Extravaganza” promises to be a delightful social event that will transport diners from Tuscany’s Forte dei Marmi to the Italian capital.

On December 9th, guests can join the lively ‘Extravaganza’ celebration at Le George, where they’ll enjoy a special Mediterranean menu by Chef Simone Zanoni. The menu will feature sharing plates made with locally sourced ingredients and a festive twist, bringing the warmth of Italy to the heart of the event.

On December 16th, guests can savour Chef Alan Taudon’s iconic dishes at L’Orangerie, surrounded by a quintessentially Parisian atmosphere in La Galerie. The evening will include theatrical and musical performances, as well as iconic cocktails with a quirky ‘Paris is a party!’ twist, to fully experience the vibrant energy of the city.

For a magical Christmas Eve, guests can delight in special menus from Michelin-starred chefs featuring carefully sourced, top-quality ingredients. From Perle Blanche Oysters with Champagne at Le Cinq to Bresse Chicken with Truffled Lentils at Le George or Wild Turbot with Oscietra Caviar at La Galerie, the festive dinners will be enhanced by the soulful tunes of a Gospel choir, filling the hotel with warmth and music.

This Year, Pastry chef Michael Bartocetti has crafted a delicious and elegant Yule log that will highlight your festive table.

Experience a magical Christmas Tea Time crafted by Pastry Chef Michael Bartocetti, featuring a Gospel choir, gentle piano tunes, and a visit from Father Christmas! Gather with loved ones at La Galerie for a delightful afternoon filled with sweet treats starting from December 1st. Then, say goodbye to 2023 in style with a dazzling New Year’s Eve celebration at the Hotel. Enjoy fine dining, live music, artistic performances, and a countdown to ring in the New Year at La Galerie with a talented DJ spinning tracks for a night of dancing and fun.