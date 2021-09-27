ETC Report Reveals Europeans Still Eager to Travel to Greece

Share Pin 0 Shares

According to a report last week from the European Travel Commission (ETC), Greece is among 10 destinations selected for the bucket lists of European travelers. The report reveals that these travelers would choose Greece for not only prime tourist season, but for offseason experiences as well.

The ETC report, entitled “Monitoring Sentiment for Domestic and Intra-European Travel – Wave 8” shows that almost seventy percent of Europeans polled, intend to travel by January 2022. Furthermore, the ETC study shows that Greece, Italy, Spain, France, and Croatia are top picks for short-term travel.

According to the report, since vaccination rollouts have escalated, over half of those polled feel more optimistic about traveling abroad. The COVID-19 vaccine remains a crucial prerequisite for traveller confidence and booking behaviour. Other variables affecting traveler positivity include flexible cancellation policies, the lifting of COVID restrictions, and the relative safety of the suggested destinations.

Most of the unvaccinated Europeans polled said they plan to book travel as soon as they have been immunized. As for choices, most of the people polled indicated a preference for outdoor activities, exploring nature, and upcoming winter persuits according to the ETC report.

While uncertainty is down according to the polling, fear of quarantine measures, rising case numbers at some destinations, and the bouncing travel restrictions put a damper on positivity. The top concerns of most travelers include concerns over air travel (17 percent), transportation at a destination (15 percent), and the relative safety of cafes and restaurants (13%).