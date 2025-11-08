Heraklion’s Easy Bikes System Has Been Out of Service for Months

In a city that loves to call itself “green,” Heraklion’s shared bicycle program has been collecting dust. For months, the Easy Bikes have been nowhere to be seen, and the silence from the municipality has left residents pedaling in frustration.

One reader’s letter to CretaLive summed up the mood:

“This should be a model of sustainable urban mobility, not a forgotten relic. Other cities like Chania, Larissa, and Trikala have working systems — why not us?”

The same citizen went further, adding with a dose of Cretan sarcasm:

“Why does the Municipality of Heraklion make everything paid — from trash to bikes? Where does all the money go? We just want transparency, information, and a city that actually practices what it preaches about being modern and eco-friendly.”

The City Responds — Slowly but Surely

Deputy Mayor for Sports Giannis Tsapakis responded to CretaLive, clarifying that the program is not abandoned, only undergoing maintenance:

“Sixty bicycles have been collected and are being serviced at the Pankritio Stadium, along with their docking stations. There were damages, especially at the Chanioporta station, and we are working to repair them.”

According to Tsapakis, the system will be reactivated around the new year once the bikes and stations are fully restored.

He reminded the public that usage was always free for the first three hours — a polite way of saying that if you kept one longer, you basically “stole” it.

When a Green City Turns Rusty

While the deputy mayor’s explanation offered relief, it also highlighted how fragile such initiatives can be in Greece’s urban landscape. Shared mobility depends not only on bikes but also on consistent maintenance, clear communication, and civic respect — three wheels that do not always spin together.

Still, optimism rolls on. The municipality intends to bring the Easy Bikes back in better condition, promising a smoother ride for both locals and tourists who want to explore Heraklion without fumes or parking stress.

If all goes to plan, early 2026 will mark the program’s comeback — and hopefully, a little less irony in calling Heraklion a “green city.”