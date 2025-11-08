Aposelemis Dam Still Thirsty After the First Rains

Current water volume: 2.25 million cubic meters — much lower than usual.

November came, the skies finally opened, and yet the Aposelemis Dam still looks like summer never left. Despite showers in several parts of Crete, the island’s main reservoir remains stubbornly low — a reminder that a few days of rain do not undo months of drought.

Aris Papadogiannis, CEO of the Organization for the Development of Crete (OAK), confirmed the numbers and the mood:

“Despite the rains, the water level is not yet where we’d like it to be. However, the situation is not worrying. We are in constant communication with the local water utilities and have plans for every scenario.”

In other words: the island is fine — but the dam could use a drink.

Numbers That Matter

At present, Aposelemis holds about 2,255,000 cubic meters of water, significantly less than in previous years. The good news? Other Cretan reservoirs seem to be faring better.

Potamon Dam (Rethymno): approximately 17 million cubic meters — nearly full.

approximately 17 million cubic meters — nearly full. Lake Kournas (Chania): a modest but measurable rise in water level.

So while Aposelemis sulks in the dry wind, the rest of Crete’s water bodies are stretching after their summer nap.

Looking Ahead with Calm Logic

Papadogiannis struck a reassuring tone throughout, emphasizing that no water cuts are being considered for the municipalities of Heraklion, Hersonissos, and Agios Nikolaos. OAK’s strategy remains proactive: careful monitoring, coordination with local water authorities, and readiness for whatever the winter brings.

Through the European ICISC program, OAK now has access to specialized short- and mid-term climate forecasts — data that helps guide every decision.

“Our estimates show that rainfall this season will be close to the decade’s average. That gives us good reason to expect the reservoir will gradually recover,” Papadogiannis explained.

A Drizzle of Optimism

The message from OAK is simple and measured: no panic, just preparation. The island’s hydrological system is complex, but cooperation and smart management keep it steady.

Crete, after all, has a long relationship with water — sometimes too little, sometimes too much, but always handled with a mix of science, superstition, and patience.

And as locals like to remind each other with a shrug toward the horizon, the rainy season has only just begun.

