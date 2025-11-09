How to Celebrate Singles Day in Crete

November 11 is Singles Day — a global toast to self-love and selective loneliness.

Rain or shine, Crete offers perfect ways to spoil yourself and stay gloriously unattached.

Here’s how to celebrate without crying into your dakos.

1. Wake Up to the Sound of Rain and Opportunity

If the Cretan sky looks moody, good — it matches the theme. There is no need to rush anywhere. Make yourself coffee strong enough to revive a monk, wrap up in your softest sweater, and let the rain hit the windows like an old Greek ballad.

You can still take a slow walk later — umbrella in one hand, bougatsa in the other. In Crete, even the rain smells of oregano and sea salt. If you get wet, consider it an atmospheric phenomenon rather than an inconvenience.

2. Take Yourself Out — the Cretan Way

Find a cozy taverna that smells of woodsmoke. Rethymno and Chania are full of them this time of year. Order something hearty, such as rabbit stew, gemista, or fried snails, if you are feeling adventurous.

Bring a notebook, a book, or just your charming solitude. When someone asks, “Are you waiting for someone?” smile and say, “Yes — the next course.”

3. Buy Yourself Something That Sparks Joy

November markets in Crete have that special drizzle-magic energy — olives glistening like jewels, handwoven scarves that look too pretty to wear. Treat yourself. Get honey, soap, or a ceramic fish that serves no purpose whatsoever.

Tell the vendor, “It is for someone special.” When they nod knowingly, smile — because they will be right.

4. Find Shelter in Music and Wine

Evenings on a rainy island call for raki or wine and a little live music. Some cafés still host impromptu rebetiko nights. Sit close to the heater, listen to the bouzouki hum, and watch couples whisper — while you, free as a storm cloud, sip slowly and grin.

Dancing alone here is not awkward. It is brave, especially after your third glass.

5. End the Day Watching the Sea in Its Winter Mood

If the weather allows, walk to the harbor. The waves under the lamplight will look like silver claws, restless but beautiful. Think of everyone who ever left you — then thank them for giving you a night like this.

Crete in the rain is no less romantic. It just refuses to perform for you. And that is the best lesson Singles Day can offer.