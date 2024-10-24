Discover Greece’s Unbelievable Antikythera Island

The island, best known for the offshore discovery of the mysterious Antikythera mechanism, is one of Greece’s most remote, engaging, and least visited destinations. The rocky shores and high sea cliffs of the Island are foreboding, but the unimaginable solitude and peace of this lost paradise are welcoming for those in search of thoughtless abandon. This could be the most peaceful place on Earth.

Antikythera lies at the edge of the Aegean Sea, halfway between Crete and the Peloponnese. Just South of the Island, the Kythira-Antikythira Strait is where Mediterranean water enters the Sea of Crete. A mountainous Island, Antikyythera is home to only a few dozen permanent residents. Most of these people live in the capital of Potamós, which is the Island’s main port. Other small settlements include Charchalianá (pop. 19), and Galanianá (pop. 15), and a handful of people living in more remote and rural parts of the Island. A modern bit of folklore declares that the island was made the home of Cretans attempting to escape vendettas on their home Island of Crete.

A program launched some time back to help increase the population of Antikythera, a campaign launched in conjunction with the Orthodox Church, promised a house, some land, and a two-year subsistence to families who would make their home on the Island. To date, there is no evidence anyone has taken up the offer to homestead the nearly deserted Island Paradise. This is probably due to the limitations placed on relocating to the Island. According to recent reports, families with four or more children are eligible to receive €500 per month for three years. Another catch is, that only five families will be eligible to receive a free house (as long as they stay) and the stipend.

Sites and Tourism

A handful of tourists from as far afield as Australia visit the Island for vacations. Those seeking a perfectly untouched natural environment, rare fauna, mysterious caves, and especially peace and quiet, find the Island inhabited by the mysterious Minoans in the Bronze Age ideal. To give you an idea of the complete solitude of this Greek isle, Giannis Tzinakos, a retired Greek Air Force general who now spends most of his time on Antikythera, told Greek Reporter:

There is no other place in the world where you can find such absolute peace and quiet.

The richest treasures of Antikythera lie in its rare, wild beauty. Dogging the rugged, arid landscape or lush low-lying hills, quaint and picturesque chapels, and amazing ancient paths ideal for hikers and backpackers to explore places few feet have trodden. Birdwatchers will find unique opportunities to catch various migratory species, from turtle doves and warblers to brilliantly coloured European bee-eaters, Eleonora’s falcon (Falco Eleonorae), and white-headed vultures. Enthusiasts should visit the Antikythera Bird Observatory (A.B.O), created by the Hellenic Ornithological Society.

Kamarela Beach on the Western coast of Antikythera – Natasjabn

There are only three beaches on the Island: Halara at Potamos, remote and wild Xeropotamos and Kamarila Beach, which is very close to Potamos. All these beaches are ideal for swimming and snorkelling. Other attractive activities for adventurers on the Island include fantastic fishing and boating excursions, cave exploration and exploring landmarks like the fort built by pirates between 300 and 100 BC. Other attractions of interest are The Temple of Apollo overlooking Xeropotamos Bay in the far West of the Island, the old water mill in Potamos, the Cape Apolytares Light House, and the Archeological site of Choros Iero Apollona.

About the Antikythera Mechanism

Sponge divers discovered the Anikythera Mechanism (at left courtesy Tilemahos Efthimiadis) in early 1900 at the wreck of a Roman cargo ship sunken around about 45 meters offshore of Point Glyphadia in the North of the Island. The mechanical device seems highly advanced for the second or third century BC. It is still a mechanical puzzle to scientists trying to figure out its origins and purpose. Some believe the device is an astronomical calculator. As for its place of origin, the famous sea explorer Jacques Cousteau thought the device originated in the ancient Greek city of Pergamon. Other scholars believe the unique device came from the Island of Rhodes. Some evidence suggests that the device was originally calibrated around 204 BC.

Getting There/Staying There

Antiyethera gets fairly frequent visits from a ferry that sails between Piraeus (Athens) and Kissamos-Kastelli on Crete. The trip via Seajets’ Aqua Jewel costs about 9 euros per person from Antikythera to Kissamos. The sailing takes about 1 hour and 45 minutes. It’s also possible to take private boat tours or fishing expeditions from Chania via Seaze the Day and a few other private charters.

Other than camping, the local municipal hostel is the most frequented accommodation for visitors to the Island. It’s a good idea for short-term visitors to the Island to bring your provisions since the only tavernas and mini-markets are in Potamos. Other than the municipal accommodations, there are some apartments and rooms to let in various spots on the island.

Photo credit: Feature image by Seaze the Day charters and tours.