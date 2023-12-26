Must See in 2024: Dino Parc Râșnov

Dino Parc Râșnov, unveiled in 2015, is the largest dinosaur park in Southeast Europe and a distinctive open-air museum in Romania.

Nestled on Cetății Street, in close proximity to Râșnov Fortress, the park sprawls across four hectares and showcases over 120 scientifically authenticated life-sized dinosaur replicas crafted in accordance with the latest paleontological revelations.

Beyond the captivating dinosaur trail, the park boasts children’s playgrounds, tree houses featuring science exhibitions, an open-air cinema, adventure trails, a zip line, a laser maze, a soundbox, unique exhibitions, and various interactive zones. It consistently introduces new national and international scientific exhibitions.

Dino Parc Râșnov proudly presents a replica of the largest flying creature globally, Hatzegopteryx thambema, reputedly capable of circumnavigating the earth without pausing, as well as an exceedingly rare genuine meteorite discovered in Romania. Moreover, visitors can marvel at Seismosaurus, a colossal 45-meter-long sauropod renowned for inducing minor tremors with each step.

The park showcases an interactive volcano simulating an eruption and a mobile platform emulating three types of earthquakes: those induced by tectonic plate movement, a stampede of Seismosaurus, and volcanic eruptions.

Guests can encounter animatronic dinosaurs emitting spine-chilling sounds, an interactive window featuring augmented reality, and numerous interactive spaces catering to both children and adults.

Dino Parc Râșnov Activities

Embark on a thrilling journey at Dino Parc with an array of exciting activities that promise a memorable experience for the whole family. The Dino Train awaits, taking passengers on a half-kilometre adventure that winds through the park’s scenic landscapes, including the central building, exhibition houses, and the prehistoric lake. Departing from the Jurassic Train Station, this exhilarating ride offers eight minutes of non-stop fun at a cost of 15 lei per person.

Experience the awe-inspiring Volcano & Shake Table, where an interactive volcano simulates a mesmerizing eruption, complemented by a moving platform that mimics three types of earthquakes. This captivating activity is included in the entrance ticket price, promising an immersive encounter with prehistoric forces of nature.

For the daring souls, the Adventure Route beckons, perched six meters above ground with a length of 100 meters. This exhilarating challenge, recommended for individuals over 130 cm in height, offers a tour at an additional cost of 15 lei per person.

Thrill-seekers can also take on the Zip Line Route, soaring between heights of 6 to 12 meters along a 150-meter stretch. With an age requirement of 12 years and a minimum weight of 50 kilograms, this breathtaking adventure comes at an extra cost of 10 lei per person.

Explore the fascinating exhibitions nestled within the Tree Houses, offering a captivating glimpse into the post-dinosaur era and the evolution of humanity from the Stone Age to the Bronze Age. Delve into the enchanting world of penguins with the “Life on Ice” exhibition, illustrating the essential elements for an Antarctic journey. These exhibitions are open year-round and are included in the park entrance ticket price.

Young adventurers can put their spy skills to the test in the Laser Maze, dodging beams of light to avoid triggering the alarm. A thrilling challenge awaits, with an additional cost of 5 lei per person per shift, culminating in the prestigious 007 Agent Diploma.

The park features two enchanting outdoor playgrounds, each offering a vibrant array of recreational activities, including slides, swings, and dinosaur-shaped rocker swings, promising endless joy for the little ones.

Unleash your creativity in the Painting Workshop Room within the salt-walled tree house. From plaster figurines to velvet-outlined plates, this artistic haven invites guests to indulge in the realm of imagination. Prices range from 8 to 50 lei, offering an opportunity to craft personalized souvenirs to cherish.

Young palaeontologists can partake in the enthralling Dinosaur Olympics, testing their knowledge with a series of questions to earn a diploma and a palaeontologist badge, all within the charming setting of the tree house.

Dino Parc Râșnov stands as a staunch collaborator and supporter of the paleontological community in Romania, with several park exhibitions developed in partnership with the Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History, University of Bucharest, Romanian Geological Institute, Szekler National Museum, Brașov County History Museum, and various international private partners.