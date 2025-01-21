D-VELO Technology Enhances Bike Performance With Smarter Frame Design

The CABDA EAST Expo, held January 15 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, brought top industry players under one roof. Over 100 bicycle brands and countless cycling pros gathered to see what’s next for the cycling world. Among the highlights? DAHON revealed its “D-VELO” technology, which intrigued many in attendance.

DAHON premiered its cutting-edge D-VELO technology at CABDA EAST 2025. (Photo: DAHON)

The “D-VELO” Revolution

Dr. Jonathan Weinert, a micro-mobility expert, led a deep dive into DAHON’s latest breakthrough, “D-VELO.” He shared how this unique approach rethinks bicycle frame design by focusing on core challenges like weight, durability, and speed.

“D-VELO is about pushing boundaries in frame optimization. Through enhanced rigidity and smarter structural choices, we’ve created an experience that balances power and efficiency perfectly,” said Dr. Weinert during his presentation.

This tech boosts pedalling performance while making rides smoother and faster, and for cyclists, every little improvement counts.

Spotlight on Game-Changing Models

Attendees got a chance to explore DAHON’s new bike lineup, all designed using “D-VELO” tech. Here’s what stood out:

K-Feather : A super-light electric ride weighing just 26.5 lbs. With a 40 km range, it’s built for effortless commutes.

: A super-light electric ride weighing just 26.5 lbs. With a 40 km range, it’s built for effortless commutes. Vélodon A4 : Featuring the cutting-edge Eagle Frame design, this road bike is 32.9% more rigid than standard options. Translation? Faster, more efficient rides.

: Featuring the cutting-edge Eagle Frame design, this road bike is 32.9% more rigid than standard options. Translation? Faster, more efficient rides. Hemingway GR: A gravel bike that folds. Whether hitting the city streets or riding rugged trails, this one has it covered.

Each model aimed to showcase how “D-VELO” reshapes the biking experience by offering smart solutions for modern needs.

CABDA EAST’s Impact and What’s Next

The expo wrapped up with glowing feedback about DAHON’s new models. Attendees were impressed by the clear step forward in technology and design.

DAHON is now gearing up for CABDA MIDWEST, happening February 12-13 in Chicago. More innovations and breakthroughs are promised as the company continues to challenge the cycling industry’s status quo.