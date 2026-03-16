New Green Space Under Construction in Mastabas

Work is continuing in the Mastabas area of Heraklion to create a new public green space at the intersection of Pindarou and Georgiou Georgiadou streets, which officials describe as an upgrade for the neighborhood.

According to the announcement, the project will transform a plot that remained unused for decades into a landscaped communal area, giving residents something rare in the city: vegetation.

Even more surprisingly, the municipality stresses that no parking spaces will be lost, a sentence that in Heraklion immediately attracts more attention than the park itself. Because in local urban planning, trees may come and go, but parking is sacred.

A plot that has been unused for years suddenly becomes important

The site, which had remained undeveloped for many years, is now being redesigned as a shared green area, part of ongoing efforts to improve everyday life in the neighborhood.

Officials say the project proves that public space can be upgraded without reducing available parking, a statement that drivers will likely confirm personally after circling the block three times.

As usual during work hours, motorists are asked to follow temporary signage and traffic instructions in the area. Residents, meanwhile, are expected to monitor the situation closely, especially regarding the commitment not to lose parking spaces, to ensure this remains true after the last tree is planted.