Athens Promises Modern Bus Fleet by 2027

Athens authorities say the capital will have a fully modernized urban bus fleet by 2027, with more than 1,100 new vehicles expected to enter service as part of a long-term plan to improve public transport and make the city greener.

The program, implemented by the bus operator OSY, aims to replace older buses and trolleybuses with modern vehicles equipped with updated technology, lower emissions, and full accessibility.

According to officials, progress has already been made.

Since 2024, about 740 new buses have joined the network, including electric, natural gas, and Euro VI vehicles, with the number expected to reach 865 buses by the end of May.

Authorities say this means nearly 80 percent of the buses currently running in Attica have been renewed, and the goal is to have the entire fleet consist of modern vehicles by 2027.

Passengers, however, report that the goal for now remains simpler:

Find the bus. Catch the bus. Hope the air conditioning works.

Electric buses, hydrogen buses, future buses, someday buses

The modernization plan includes a strong focus on sustainability, with expanded use of electric vehicles and even a pilot program for hydrogen-powered buses, because nothing says reliable daily transport like experimental technology. Funding has been approved for:

50 hydrogen fuel-cell buses

a hydrogen refueling station in Thriassio

high-capacity charging systems at depots

upgrades to the electrical infrastructure

new parking areas for electric buses

All vehicles are also expected to include modern telematics, digital monitoring systems, and improved accessibility for passengers with disabilities.

In theory, this means Athens will soon have one of the most advanced bus fleets in the region.

In practice, many residents say the most advanced feature they would like to see first is a bus that arrives when the timetable says it will.

Officials describe the fleet renewal as a major step toward cleaner, more efficient urban transport and a necessary move for a city trying to modernize its infrastructure. And the plan may succeed… eventually.

In the meantime, daily life in Athens public transport continues exactly as passengers know it: Stand at the stop. Check the app. Watch the app change. Watch the bus not come. And if all else fails… WALK!