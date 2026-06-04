Seven Firefighters Rescue Injured Hiker in Anydri Gorge

Another rescue operation unfolded in Crete’s rugged landscape on Wednesday afternoon when a 59-year-old tourist suffered a leg injury while hiking through the Anydri Gorge (Φαράγγι Ανύδρων) in the Municipality of Kantanos-Selino.

The woman called for assistance after being unable to continue her hike. The response was anything but small.

Two vehicles from the Fire Service and seven firefighters were dispatched to the gorge, where they located the injured hiker and safely transported her back to the road. An EKAB ambulance then took over and transferred her for medical care.

The Hidden Cost of a Simple Injury

The incident serves as a reminder that what begins as a minor accident in a remote gorge can quickly require a major emergency response.

One injured hiker meant the deployment of multiple emergency vehicles, seven firefighters, and ambulance personnel. In Crete’s mountainous terrain, even a relatively simple leg injury can become a logistical challenge when it occurs far from road access.

Cretan gorges are among the island’s greatest attractions, but they are also full of personality. They can be welcoming one moment and demanding the next. Loose stones, uneven terrain, steep sections, and summer heat have a habit of reminding visitors that these landscapes are wild places, not outdoor gyms.

Visitors planning a hike should choose routes that match their abilities, check weather conditions, carry water, and avoid hiking alone whenever possible.

Small Gorge, Big Reputation

The Anydri Gorge may not be among Crete’s largest canyons, but it has earned a loyal following among hikers exploring the southwest of the island.

Located east of Paleochora, the gorge gathers runoff from the areas of Asfendiles and the ancient site of Hyrtakina through the Dichalomata stream. Beginning near the village of Anydri, the route follows a winding course of roughly three kilometers between steep rocky walls before emerging at the beautiful beach of Gialiskari.

The hike is generally considered easy and follows the streambed, which is typically dry during the summer months. That reputation, however, can sometimes create a false sense of security.

Unlike some of Crete’s more heavily forested gorges, Anydri offers limited shade. Trees are sparse, and much of the route is exposed to the sun, making a hat, sunscreen, and plenty of water essential during the warmer months.

Yesterday’s rescue serves as a reminder that even an accessible gorge can present challenges. A simple leg injury was enough to require the assistance of seven firefighters, two fire service vehicles, and an ambulance crew.

Crete’s gorges each have their own personality. Some are long and demanding. Others appear gentle and welcoming. The mistake many visitors make is assuming that “easy” means “risk-free.” It does not.

As always, hikers should prepare properly, monitor weather conditions, and remember Argophilia’s standing rule:

Don’t hike alone. Don’t dive alone.

Featured image: Cretan Beaches