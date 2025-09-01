Crete Tops the Charts While Other Islands Trail Behind

If Greece were a football league, Crete would be holding the trophy this season. A new survey by TUI, in partnership with market research institute Appinio, asked 2,000 German travelers to pick their favorite island. One in three pointed straight at Crete. That is not just a win, it is a landslide.

At 33 percent, Crete sits comfortably at the top, proving that its mix of beaches, food, and mountain villages has cracked the German holiday code. The island has long been a favorite, but this time the numbers confirm what the packed flights into Heraklion and Chania already hint at: Crete is not just an option, it is the option.

Rhodes takes second place with 20.7 percent. That is still a healthy share, though it places the Dodecanese powerhouse a long way from Crete’s throne. Rounding out the top three is Santorini at 11.6 percent, the classic postcard island that never fails to seduce Instagram feeds even if it cannot compete on sheer visitor volume.

The Full Scoreboard

Below the podium, the numbers fall sharply:

Mykonos: 10.4%

Kos: 9.4%

Corfu: 9.3%

Samos: 3.6%

Zakynthos: 2.0%

Lefkada: 1.2%

Karpathos: 0.8%

Paxoi: 0.7%

This “top eleven” is less about football formations and more about the sheer weight of Crete at the top. By the time we get to the Ionian islands at the bottom of the list, the percentages are barely registering. Paxoi, picturesque as it is, remains the kind of destination you find in coffee table books rather than package holiday surveys.

Age Matters

The survey did not stop at naming favorites; it also mapped how tastes change with age.

25–34 years old: Crete dominates. More than one in four Germans in this bracket consider it the perfect summer base. The island’s combination of nightlife, hiking, and affordable food appears to check all the boxes for a generation that wants both cocktails and mountains on the same trip.

Crete dominates. More than one in four Germans in this bracket consider it the perfect summer base. The island’s combination of nightlife, hiking, and affordable food appears to check all the boxes for a generation that wants both cocktails and mountains on the same trip. 35–44 years old: Santorini pulls ahead. This is the age of couples chasing romantic sunsets before their children grow old enough to complain about the lack of sand. The Cycladic cliffs and caldera views still deliver.

Santorini pulls ahead. This is the age of couples chasing romantic sunsets before their children grow old enough to complain about the lack of sand. The Cycladic cliffs and caldera views still deliver. 55–65 years old: Rhodes becomes the steady favorite. Germans approaching retirement tend to lean toward destinations with reliable infrastructure, large resorts, and a reputation built over decades. Rhodes is a safe choice for travelers who want comfort over experimentation.

The numbers paint a clear picture: Crete is winning hearts among the younger crowd, Rhodes keeps the loyalty of the older generation, and Santorini secures the middle ground. Mykonos, Kos, and Corfu hover just below, strong enough to matter but not strong enough to steal headlines.

Beyond the Survey

There is always something ironic about Germans ranking Greek islands, as if the Aegean were a menu in a Munich beer hall. Still, these surveys reflect more than personal taste. They shape airline schedules, hotel development, and local economies. When 33 percent of Germans single out Crete, it translates into extra flights, expanded resorts, and a busier summer season.

It also explains why tourism officials in Heraklion smile politely when asked whether the island can handle more arrivals. The truth is it already does. From the mountains of Lassithi to the nightlife of Malia, Crete manages to be all things to all people—at least to German visitors.

So the scoreboard is clear. In the holiday championship, Crete has the crown, Rhodes holds on to the silver, and Santorini flashes its sunsets for the bronze. Everyone else plays catch-up, hoping to land a few more percentage points before next season.