Crete Region Converts Psiloritis Mountain Resort Into Year-Round Retreat

The region of Crete is funding a new winter tourism infrastructure project to transform an abandoned ski resort into as Psiloritis Retreat.

Crete’s Governor, Stavros Arnautakis, and the Mayor of Anogia, Socrates Kefalogiannis, joined the Deputy Regional Governor of Technical Works, Nikos Skoulas, at the signing.

The project is part of a wider program for creating a better winter tourism infrastructure in Crete. In keeping with the overall Greece plan to extend the tourism season across the country, the Crete effort seeks to promote the island’s natural environment.

The old abandoned building will undergo modernization and remodeling, including electrical and mechanical refitting. On completion, the new lodge will serve as a refuge and as a center of alternative sports tourism activities and environmental observations of the Municipality of Anogia.

Psiloritis retreat will serve as a stopover and information hub for visitors to the mountainous region, as well as an educational center for groups of visitors and students from all over Crete. The main objective of the project is to make full use of the space on an annual basis, both during the winter and during the summer period.

During the winter period, the Psiloritis Retreat will serve to host different schools, collections, and environmental groups, mainly for environmental education and training in ski sports.

Summer activities will include nights of environmental education and environmental observations in the vicinity of the center of historical interest, such as the Ideon Andron, as well as within the Natura, which spans the space of the center.