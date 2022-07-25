Heraklion Presents “A Traditional Dance Studio” in Three Performances

Crete Region and the Association for the Dissemination of Greek Traditional Dances and Music are co-organizers of “A Traditional Dance Studio” from Monday, July 25th through Wednesday, June 27th.

The events, to be held at the open-air theater at Bethlehem Gate in Heraklion, are brought about with the support of the Municipality of Heraklion. The cultural performances will cover several themes.

Today Monday, 25 July, at 9.30 pm, the performance of “Sleep with the sugar, go to sleep with the honey – lullabies in space and time” features the adapted, traditional lullabies from various areas of Greece and from ancient times until today. The concert will frame theatre quotes and will see the participation of the choir and the drama club of the association. Musicians who will accompany the choir are George Vassilakis (mandolin, oud, guitar), George Σταυράκης (guitar), Manolis Papadakis (contrabass), and Effie Μαστορίδη (percussion, narration).

On Tuesday the 26th & Wednesday 27th of July at 9.30 pm, a theatrical performance entitled “The belle of The barber’s” will be presented. This comedy was a Greek film production of the year 1969 and the director of Dinos Dimopoulos. The comedy show will feature the members of the theatre group of the association under the direction of Domenico Tavernarakis.

On all three nights of the Workshop on 25, 26 & 27 July, the entrance will be free.

The Board of directors of the association wished to thank the Region of Crete for the organization and the main Φασουλάκη Constantine for the important contribution, the Municipality of Heraklion, which is hosting the open theatre “Bethlehem Gate,” and the members of the Laboratory who have agreed to participate in the performances of this difficult period in a small period of time of preparation.