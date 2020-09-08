Crete Doctor Bids: “Come Tour the Hospital If You Do Not Believe!”

Pin 0 Shares

Meanwhile, on Crete, the Trumpism idiocy has found its way onto paradise. The younger people have taken note, of skeptics abroad and at home, and the danger of all-out pandemic has caused caring doctors and officials to lash out at the stupidity of the maskless marauders of Europe, the USA, and Berlin. Fortunately, there are those doctors who will stand up and fight stupidity.

This week, the protests extend to Crete and the need for school children to wear masks. At a moment when Greek officials attempt to recoup from the mistake of reopening to tourism, citizens are up in arms over the school restart. The danger of an all-out pandemic 2nd wave revolves around the ignorance about the disease now.

A translation of a Crete Alive News story about the Director of the Paediatric Clinic of PAGNI Hospital, Eleni Michailidou calling for an end to the dangerous stupidity of those convinced masks do not help anyone avoid COVID-19.

For me, after having witnessed first-hand a young coffee cafe barista’s ignorance yesterday, the scathing call by the esteemed doctor is amplified. Many young people, and those who rely on just the news, believe that the pandemic is some kind of overblown flu.

In the same way, many Americans follow President Trump’s irresponsible underplaying of COVID, there are many here who think they are smarter than all the world’s doctors too. A shop owner up the street, a cross between Evel Knievel and Rambo, has complained since the onset of the pandemic that the whole thing is a conspiracy to take more taxes from him.

Dr. Michailidou chided those who are protesting masks, to come and take care of the sick children at her clinic. She called the rebellious ones “irresponsible and sarcastic,” going on to admonish them so (rough translation):

“I’m sorry, I’m really sorry… these smiles in the front row (demonstrators) is a particularly sarcastic and irresponsible … if these people knew what they’re (the children and workers) experiencing, pediatricians and the health of our staff, when they bring their children with fever and cough would have been much less enthusiastic, and foolish ….”

I applaud the doctor for saying what most of the rest of us back away from. Yesterday I finally said what I wanted to say many times, to a young restaurant worker who somehow thinks COVID-19 is fake, a charade, a big game to cheat her out of party time.

Mask protests – From EPT News

People are dying. Billions of euros and dollars are being spent. The world of medicine is upended and responding. And the geniuses of the world on the streets and in the shops know better! This is how my friend Akis, who owns the bakery across the street puts it:

“Yes, the scientists, doctors, and institutions of health around the world are the stupid ones. It’s the malakas (jerk offs) up and down the street who know better!”

Yes, Crete and Greece have Trump love, as well. One in five people here watches the swaggering US president attack everything in the world. And it’s his example that has caused so much needless death and damage. Or at least, this is the type of leader who empowers utter meanness and stupidity. A mask. Or in my case, a western bandana like the cowboys used to wear suffices to keep me from coughing deadly droplets onto somebody’s grandma. Good God. Are we so selfish we cannot be put out a little?

Anyhow, I just wanted to report from here in Greece, that you ignoramuses in America are not alone. Even the Garden of Eden has its slithering nincompoops, and clueless leaders who throw wide the tourism gates to let sick tourist in. Sorry, that had to be said too.

Bravo Dr. Michailidou, for the right amount of courage to say what needed to be said. With the help of people like you, maybe we’ll all get out of this alive.