According to the latest forecasts by the National Observatory of Athens, Crete may get unseasonable rainfall and winds by tomorrow.

Clouds over mainland Greece will dampen temperatures to 35-36 degree highs, while winds out over the Aegean are predicted to reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Meteorologists say the Ionian Sea will be calmer. By mid-tomorrow, winds off the eastern edge of Crete will reach 34 knots or greater.

According to the forecast, wind may reach 9 on the scale by tomorrow, and rainfall on Crete is expected as well. On the islands of the Ionian Sea, temperatures will be between 17 to 34, in the islands of the Eastern Aegean from 20 to 33, in the Dodecanese islands from 21 to 32, in other islands of the Aegean sea from 21 to 30, and in Crete from 17 to 31 degrees.

As for the UV index, most of Crete is important to be careful and to wear extra sunscreen and to seek shade when possible. SPF 15 or better is recommended for exposed skin.

Seas are currently rough in the southern Aegean off Crete and Santorini.