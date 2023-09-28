Top Autumn Getaway: Crete, a Must-Visit for Danes

Crete is a popular destination for Danish travelers during the autumn holidays. Out of the 37 departures this autumn, nine are going to Gran Canaria, followed by Cyprus, Crete, Rhodes, and Majorca. Denmark’s unpredictable weather during the summer holiday period has led to increased demand for sunny and warm destinations like Greece. Spies, the country’s tour operator, has seen a rise in interest in travel during the autumn school holidays.

Spies has added three extra charter aircraft and 900 seats to destinations such as Gran Canaria, Cyprus, and Rhodes to meet this demand. They anticipate around 2,000 Danish travelers will go on organized holidays with scheduled flights, mainly to major European and US cities. Exotic destinations like the Maldives and Mauritius are also popular.

According to tornosnews.gr, Spies Communications Director Sofie Folden Lund stated that Danish travelers are seeking a guarantee of warm weather for their autumn holidays this year, especially after the concentrated demand in July. Bookings have been increasing, especially in the past week, and Spies expects to sell out all the week 42 charter departures from Billund, Copenhagen, Aalborg, and Rønne within the next two weeks.

Spies, part of the Nordic Leisure Travel Group, is Denmark’s largest tour operator. They offer trips to nearly 400 destinations in over 60 countries and handle around 250,000 travelers every year.