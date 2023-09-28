Amadeus: Surge in Global Hotel Occupancy in 2023

Global hotel occupancy levels for 2023 are currently 10% higher than in 2022, according to data from Amadeus. Reservations for the fourth quarter of 2023 are also up by 11% compared to last year.

Additionally, global revenue per available room (RevPAR) has increased by an average of 17% so far this year, with France leading the way at 123% above the worldwide average. A recent report by Amadeus, titled “Hospitality data trends 2023: The opportunities ahead,” explores these findings and provides insights into on-the-books occupancy data, RevPAR, and booking lead times in the hotel industry. Europe is experiencing the most growth in the hospitality sector, surpassing the US in occupancy rates. European cities such as Florence, Rome, and Athens have seen substantial occupancy numbers throughout the summer and will continue performing well in the coming months.

Furthermore, destinations with upcoming large-scale events, such as Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour and the Rugby World Cup in France, are also experiencing increased hotel demand. Amadeus emphasizes the importance of reliable and comprehensive data for hoteliers to make informed bookings, marketing strategies, revenue management, and operations decisions. By closely monitoring market dynamics and combining data insights from various sources, hoteliers can anticipate changes in demand and optimize their strategies accordingly.