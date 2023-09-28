“Taste of the Sea” Exhibition in Chania Through 31st December

Ongoing until 31st December, Greek marine painter Konstantine Volanakis’s works make up the exhibition “Konstantine Volanakis: Nostos of the Sea” (taste of the sea) at the Municipal Art Gallery of Chania.

Fifty-seven works of the renowned painter of imperial glory in Greek history represent a return to the painter’s native island of Crete. The works are from the collection of the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation. Presented under the auspices of the H.E. President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the exhibition also includes works from the Hellenic Navy H.Q., the Greek Parliament, and the Bank of Greece.

Konstantinos Volanakis (1837 – 1907) was a Greek painter known as the “father of Greek seascape painting.” Born in Heraklion, the capital of Crete, he studied at the Academy of Fine Arts, Munich, under Karl von Piloty, and later taught at the Athens School of Fine Arts.