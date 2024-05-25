Psiloritis Mountain Snow Melts Early, Signaling a Scorching Summer Ahead

As the snow on the majestic Psiloritis mountain range melts earlier than ever before, it serves as an ominous harbinger of the scorching summer that awaits Crete. The once-pristine snowdrifts, which used to last until late June in previous years, have vanished, leaving behind a stark reminder of the impending heatwave.

The Psiloritis, also known as the Ida Mountains, dominates the heart of Crete, stretching across the Heraklion and Rethymnon Prefectures. Among its towering peaks, the following stand out as the most prominent:

Holy Cross (2456m)

Agathias (2424m)

Stolistra (2325m)

Voulomenou (2267m)

Kousakas (2209m)

This colossal range offers a breathtaking experience, showcasing some of the most awe-inspiring landscapes of untamed beauty.

Deep caves and karstic formations;

Rugged gorges and small plateaus;

Pine and oak forests;

Scenic villages perched on cliffs;

Barren alpine zones.

The Psiloritis is a veritable water reservoir, storing vast quantities that eventually find their way to nearby areas through underground rivers, feeding the beautiful springs in Spili, the Votomos lake in Zaros, the Faneromeni dam in the Messara Plain, and the Almyros springs near Heraklion. No snow means significantly less water in dams and reservoirs.

Water Shortage Crisis

However, this year’s rapid depletion of snow foreshadows a hot and arid summer, exacerbating the water scarcity crisis that has already gripped the island. Municipalities across Crete are sounding the alarm, urging residents to conserve water and implement measures to manage the dwindling resources.

The situation is dire, with vital dam reservoirs alarmingly depleted:

Bramiana Dam in Ierapetra: Holding only 9,500,000 cubic meters (34.4% decrease from last year)

Faneromeni Dam Lake in Mesara: Down to 3,860,000 cubic meters (53% reduction)

Aposelemis Dam: Reserves dropped from 10,230,000 cubic meters to 7,350,000 cubic meters (28% decline)

The lack of rainfall and the impending summer heat have affected agricultural production and drained the island’s dams to unprecedented levels, with the situation of the Aposelemis Dam particularly concerning.

As Crete braces for a parched summer, the urgent need to conserve and manage water resources has become paramount. The melting snowcaps serve as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead, prompting authorities and residents alike to take decisive action to mitigate the looming crisis.