Coming up September 11th and 12th, Cretan Hounds, or Kritikos Lagonikos (Kρητικός Λαγωνικός) from around the island will be presented to be recognized as specimens of the oldest hunting breed in Europe.

Owners and the general public are welcome to present their animals, and to see some of the finest examples in the world of this extraordinary breed. Organized by the Cretan Hound Club, the Kennel Club of Greece sanctioned event will see animals judged for breed specific attributes. The renowned International FCI Dog Show Judge Manos Matsakis (Below at the Lamia International Dog Shows) will preside.

The Saturday September 11th event will be held at the Greek-Roman wresting gym in Agios Nikolaos. On the following day, Sunday September 12th, Cretan Hounds from Heraklion Prefecture and beyond will be exhibited at the Agios Ioannis Maganitis Park in Ano Archanes, outside the capital. Nikos Anetakis, President of the Cretan Hound Club, had this to say about the upcoming dog shows:

“We owe a dept to preserve and protect this living monument of Cretan fauna and culture. Preserving our native breed means preserving ourselves, or traditions, and is illustrative of a high quality way of thinking and living.”

With the cooperation of with the cooperation of the 1st Hunters Club of Heraklion, the Hunters Club of Agios Nikolaos, and the Municipality of Archanes Asterousia, this end of season recognition event of Cretan Hounds dogs that meet the strenuous criteria will be recognized by the Cretan Hound Club, and certified by the Kennel Club of Greece.

Both events begin at 10:00 am. Dogs to be presented will need to be healthy, and owners must present their animals’ vaccination booklet and microchip authenticated by licensed veterinarian. The cost to submit dogs for scrutiny is free, as is attendance as a spectator. The public is urged to attend to see first hand the living legend that is the symbol of Crete.

Kritikos Lagonikos is considered by many, to be the finest sight and scent hound on Earth. For 5,000 years hunters and enthusiasts have kept this extraordinary breed alive and pure to its ancient roots. Seeing so many fine examples, gathered in one place, will surely be a spectacle for avid sportsmen. Argophilia’s official mascot is the Kritikos Lagonikos Mojito, owned by our editors. A product of the dedication of the famous expert Giannis Geneiatakis, Mojito will be judged at his first show along with all the others. He became a sort of unofficial face of the breed a few months back when a controversial draft pet law threatened the breed’s future.

Every recommended measure to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 will be taken. For more information, those interested may contact the President of the Cretan Hound Club Nikos Anetakis at +30 694 669 0987