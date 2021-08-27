Greek Officials Report 3,538 New COVID Cases With 235 in Crete

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greek officials from the National Public Health Organization (EODY) have confirmed 3,538 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 29 of these identified at entry points to the country.

These numbers bring the total confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 573,605 (daily change: +0.6 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 216 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,845 to other confirmed cases.

EODY also reported 28 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 13,539. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The most recent report tells of 336 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 83.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Another 2,943 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 265 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +2.32 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 266.

The median age of new infections is 39 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years). There were a total of 235 new cases on Crete, 106 of those being in Heraklion.