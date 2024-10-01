The Beginner’s Guide to Traveling Solo in Australia

Did you know that solo travelers took 34% of all domestic overnight flights in Australia? Given the country’s offerings, this is no surprise.

As a first-time solo traveller, it is normal to have fears and doubts, especially if you are used to travelling with family or friends. You need not fret, however, because this guide will not only help you survive solo travel but to actually enjoy it:

Travel at Your Own Pace

One of the biggest benefits of travelling solo is that you have complete control of your pace. When you’re alone, you get to create an itinerary based on your preferences and personality. Would you rather be outdoors? Are you a foodie? Do you want to party your way through Australia? Whatever your goals are, make sure that you travel at your own pace.

Get Your Essentials in Order.

Since you don’t have anyone to help you plan your trip, it’s best to get all your essentials covered to avoid any hassles while you’re on the road. Aside from your flights and transportation, it’s very important to find the right accommodation as you travel your way around Australia.

For instance, if you’re going to Perth, book a Perth hotel that’s central to the city, so you can go to restaurants, shops and other attractions without having to commute constantly. When you have your transportation and accommodation ready, the rest of your trip will surely go smoothly.

Be a Smart Packer

Solo traveling means you only have yourself to carry your luggage, and you don’t want to be going around airports and terminals with so many bags. This is why you need to be smart when packing for a solo trip. Visiting Australia, it’s best to go with light and airy clothes because the country is sunny for most of the year. You should also pack just enough toiletries since you can always refill during your trip.

Be Mindful of Safety

While a lot of people now travel solo, it’s still common for solo travellers to get attention from not-so-good people. This is why it’s very important to learn how to be safe while you travel around Australia.

For one, you need to have someone – a family member or friend – who will keep track of you as you travel. Make sure to share locations and let them know your itinerary, so you can guarantee that someone knows where you are in case an emergency happens.

It’s also best to be mindful when going out alone. For instance, if you’re at a bar drinking alone and a stranger approaches you, learn how to say no, especially if you’re not comfortable with them. If anyone shows aggression, you can always call the police to report the matter.

The truth is, solo travel isn’t scary. In fact, it could be one of the best experiences you’ll get to enjoy in your lifetime if you follow these tips and prepare for your trip well.