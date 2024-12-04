Multicultural Christmas Festival in Chania

A unique Christmas Festival featuring global Nativity scenes and tales will be held from December 6 to 8 at the Chania Cultural Center. Organized in partnership with the Region of Crete, this family-friendly event fosters community spirit by celebrating diverse holiday traditions.

Expect a warm and festive atmosphere highlighting customs from across the world. Organizers aim to bring different cultures together through food, music, crafts, and holiday stories.

What’s on the Christmas Festival in Chania Agenda?

The Christmas Festival promises an exciting mix of activities sure to enchant attendees of all ages:

Nativity scene exhibitions : View traditional displays from various countries.

: View traditional displays from various countries. Hands-on workshops : Kids can dive into Christmas crafts with a multicultural twist.

: Kids can dive into Christmas crafts with a multicultural twist. Live music and performances : Enjoy carols and melodies from international musicians.

: Enjoy carols and melodies from international musicians. Storytime sessions : Hear Christmas stories in over ten languages.

: Hear Christmas stories in over ten languages. Reading nook : Discover a cozy corner featuring 90+ Christmas-themed children’s books.

: Discover a cozy corner featuring 90+ Christmas-themed children’s books. Art showcases: Admire creations inspired by the holiday season.

And let’s not forget the festive treats. The event will offer a variety of snacks from diverse culinary traditions.

Here’s what Christos Papadakis, one of the organizers, had to say: “This festival is more than just a celebration. It’s a chance to learn about each other’s traditions while embracing the holiday spirit.”

Festival Hours

Friday, December 6 : 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM Saturday, December 7 : 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM Sunday, December 8: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Admission: Free. Bring the whole family!

Detailed Daily Schedule

Friday, December 6

6:00 PM – 6:30 PM : Greek children’s book reading by Despina Tziaki.

: Greek children’s book reading by Despina Tziaki. 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM : Piano melodies by Giorgos Saltaris.

: Piano melodies by Giorgos Saltaris. Readings in Slovak (Maria Gandolfo) and Spanish (Aimee Lindsay).

8:00 PM – 9:00 PM: Christmas carols with Iason Haritakis (vocals and guitar).

Saturday, December 7

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM : Book reading in Ukrainian by Yuliia Pobedynska.

: Book reading in Ukrainian by Yuliia Pobedynska. 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM : Readings in Dutch (Catharina Delmarcel) and Greek (Dora Andreadaki).

: Readings in Dutch (Catharina Delmarcel) and Greek (Dora Andreadaki). 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM : English carols with Bob Gibbons and Kathie Drinan, featuring flutist Aimee Lindsay.

: English carols with Bob Gibbons and Kathie Drinan, featuring flutist Aimee Lindsay. 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM : Songs by singer Stephanie Bosko; readings in English and Greek.

: Songs by singer Stephanie Bosko; readings in English and Greek. 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM : Guitar performance by Mathias Ledin and a student play about Bethlehem by the 7th Experimental Primary School.

: Guitar performance by Mathias Ledin and a student play about Bethlehem by the 7th Experimental Primary School. 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM: International piano performances by Giorgos Saltaris.

Sunday, December 8

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM : Finnish choir performance by Melkein Enkelit.

: Finnish choir performance by Melkein Enkelit. 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM : Sample holiday treats from around the world.

: Sample holiday treats from around the world. Live piano by Giorgos Saltaris and creative workshops for children.

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM : Light the World Award presentation.

: Light the World Award presentation. 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Russian cultural performances and traditional craft sessions.

“Bringing everyone together for Christmas? Beautiful idea!” said Maria, a local schoolteacher. “My kids can’t wait to join the workshops,” added Dimitris, a father of two.

Don’t miss this festive celebration uniting hearts through global traditions. Make space in your calendar for this lively gathering of stories, songs, and culture.