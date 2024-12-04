From Asia Minor to Crete: Music, Rhythm, and Solidarity in Chania

- When: Monday, December 9, 2024, at 9:00 PM
- Where: Chania Cultural Center
- Admission: This event is free to all, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations as a gesture of support for those in need.
“This is more than a concert. It’s proof of what we can achieve when we come together,” said a spokesperson from Kytaro Chalepas.
The “From Asia Minor to Crete” concert will light up Chania on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 9:00 PM. Hosted at the Chania Cultural Center, this event blends music, heritage, and a touch of community spirit.
A Collaborative Effort
The following organizations bring together this unique concert:
- The Theater-Film-Music Workshop of the Philology Department, University of Crete
- Kytaro Chalepas
- Region of Crete
- Municipality of Chania
- Hellenic Mediterranean University (ELMEPA)
- Chania Cultural Center
- Primary Education Directorate of Chania
The concert aims to inspire conversations about volunteerism and social solidarity. Organizers promise an evening bursting with talent and cultural connections while also encouraging support for those in need.
Music as a Unifying Force
Hundreds of participants from the “Art of Rhythm in Education: Music in Community” program come together to share the stage with acclaimed performers. These artists include:
- Avgerini Gatsi: Vocals and wind instruments
- Themis Polyzoakis: Violin
- Yiannis Dermitzakis: Oud
- Manolis Kanakakis: Kanun
- Giorgos Stavrakakis: Lute
“This concert reminds us what music is really about,” said one local fan. “It’s art, tradition, and connection wrapped into one.”
- Performances blending traditional and contemporary music
- A journey through Asia Minor and Cretan musical traditions
- Collaborative acts involving local artists and the community
Event planning is overseen by Giannis Papatzanis and Anthi Fourki, with educational guidance from instructors Katerina Lakiotaki, Eleftheria Blazaki, and Alexia Katsanevaki.