From Asia Minor to Crete: Music, Rhythm, and Solidarity in Chania

When : Monday, December 9, 2024, at 9:00 PM

: Chania Cultural Center Admission: This event is free to all, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations as a gesture of support for those in need.

“This is more than a concert. It’s proof of what we can achieve when we come together,” said a spokesperson from Kytaro Chalepas.

The “From Asia Minor to Crete” concert will light up Chania on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 9:00 PM. Hosted at the Chania Cultural Center, this event blends music, heritage, and a touch of community spirit.

A Collaborative Effort

The following organizations bring together this unique concert:

The Theater-Film-Music Workshop of the Philology Department, University of Crete

Kytaro Chalepas

Region of Crete

Municipality of Chania

Hellenic Mediterranean University (ELMEPA)

Chania Cultural Center

Primary Education Directorate of Chania

The concert aims to inspire conversations about volunteerism and social solidarity. Organizers promise an evening bursting with talent and cultural connections while also encouraging support for those in need.

Music as a Unifying Force

Hundreds of participants from the “Art of Rhythm in Education: Music in Community” program come together to share the stage with acclaimed performers. These artists include:

Avgerini Gatsi : Vocals and wind instruments

: Vocals and wind instruments Themis Polyzoakis : Violin

: Violin Yiannis Dermitzakis : Oud

: Oud Manolis Kanakakis : Kanun

: Kanun Giorgos Stavrakakis: Lute

“This concert reminds us what music is really about,” said one local fan. “It’s art, tradition, and connection wrapped into one.”

Performances blending traditional and contemporary music

A journey through Asia Minor and Cretan musical traditions

Collaborative acts involving local artists and the community

Event planning is overseen by Giannis Papatzanis and Anthi Fourki, with educational guidance from instructors Katerina Lakiotaki, Eleftheria Blazaki, and Alexia Katsanevaki.