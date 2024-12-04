Paper Routes in Nea Alikarnassos This Saturday

The ongoing series “Paper Routes in Our Municipality” continues strong with an event set for Saturday, December 7. Organized by the Heraklion Municipality’s Volunteerism Office, in collaboration with the “Filopolis” group, these tours are guided by the dedicated Athena Kyriakaki-Sfakaki.

This time, the tour takes participants to Nea Alikarnassos. Attendees will meet at 10:00 AM in the courtyard of the Saint Nicholas Church in Nea Alikarnassos. The event breaks the area into three unique zones: Thalassina (Seaside), Agrotika (Agricultural), and Astika (Urban) sections for an enriching exploration.

“Finally, something fun on a Saturday morning! Can’t wait to dive into the local history,” said Maria, a resident.

“This is such a great way to rediscover areas we think we know. Kudos to the team behind it,” offered local shopkeeper Nikos.

What Are the Paper Routes About?

The Paper Routes project offers free walking tours every few weeks on Saturday or Sunday mornings. These tours spotlight Heraklion’s city centre and historical landmarks in the municipality’s more rural corners. Pre-registration is required, as spots fill quickly.

Interested folks can sign up by contacting the Volunteerism Office on weekdays.

Call: 2813409757 (8:30 AM – 2:00 PM)

Email: ethelontismos@heraklion.gr

Main Details Recap

Event : “Paper Routes in Our Municipality”

: “Paper Routes in Our Municipality” Date : Saturday, December 7

: Saturday, December 7 Meeting Point : Saint Nicholas Church, Nea Alikarnassos, 10:00 AM

: Saint Nicholas Church, Nea Alikarnassos, 10:00 AM Zones Covered : Thalassina, Agrotika, Astika

: Thalassina, Agrotika, Astika Cost: Free (on a first-come, first-served basis)

“These tours highlight the diverse heritage of our municipality. Residents and visitors alike will find something to treasure,” said a spokesperson for the Volunteerism Office.

Full Program

10:00 AM: Meet at Saint Nicholas Church, Nea Alikarnassos. 10:15 AM: Start exploring the Seaside district. 11:00 AM: Move to the Agricultural division. 11:45 AM: Finish with a walk through the Urban zone. 12:30 PM: Conclude the tour.

This initiative brings a fresh perspective to familiar surroundings while keeping local history alive. Join the Paper Routes and walk through time—it’s free, educational, and a perfect way to spend your weekend morning.