Chengdu – Athens Direct Flight Launches June 30

The Chengdu – Athens direct flight launches on June 30, 2025, by Sichuan Airlines;

Greek and Chinese officials met to hammer out details at the GNTO offices on June 19;

The target isn’t just more visitors but smarter, fancier tourism (hello, “cultural diplomacy”);

Six top Chinese influencers will visit Greece to make social media magic;

The new airline route is part of Greece’s ambitious plans for sustainable development and increased connectivity.

Straight From Sichuan: Flights Without the Nonsense

On June 30, 2025, travellers can enjoy the first-ever direct flight from Chengdu to Athens, courtesy of Sichuan Airlines. Officials and diplomats wasted no time turning this event into a meeting marathon. On June 19, the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) played host to talks between Secretary-General Andreas-Nikolaos Fiorentinos and delegates from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Athens. Wang Jin, the cultural attaché, and Yuhao Cai, the diplomatic attaché, joined the fun to discuss how best to promote this shiny new flight. Don’t worry; there were no boring PowerPoint presentations (at least, none reported).

“With the launch of this direct route, we open the door to a new era of partnership and discovery between Greece and China,” said Andreas-Nikolaos Fiorentinos, who could barely hide his excitement.

Hits, Hopes, and Hashtags

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any trendier, the GNTO announced plans to bring six top Chinese influencers to Greece for what they’re calling a “familiarization” trip. Who needs travel agents when you’ve got people with two million followers and an endless supply of filters? The focus is on attracting interest from southwestern China and making sure every noodle-loving tourist knows where to find good tzatziki.

Benefits of the Chengdu – Athens Direct Flight

No more switching planes in the middle of nowhere

Fewer hours stuck in airports with questionable snacks

Faster visits to Greek beaches for Chinese tourists

Easier access to China for Greek wanderers

Inspires more influencer travel guides that no one asked for

Strengthens ties (or at least Instagram collaborations) between Greece and China

Greece keeps talking about “sustainable tourism” and “new markets,” but let’s cut to the chase: this is a win for anyone who hates layovers and aeroplane food that’s been reheated twice. Official plans include boosting air connections and sprinkling a bit of cultural diplomacy over the jet bridges. If nothing else, it offers the chance for more group selfies at the Acropolis—filtered, geotagged, and hashtagged.