Chania Officials Mull Preventative Ban Over Emergency Situation

Yesterday, officials in Chania Prefecture of Crete held an emergency meeting to discuss additional measures to prevent further forest fires in the region.

The meeting was presided over by the Vice-governor of the region, Nikos Kalogeris, and attended by Mayors and deputy mayors of P.E. Chania, as well a representative of the Hellenic Police, a spokesman for the Coast guard, the Governors of all the Fire Services in the County.

The officials discussed an assessment of the season and the currency forest fires situation, as well as incidents of search and rescue in the.E. Chania. In short, a sharp increase in cases of search and rescue capability was a major plus.

However, the thousands of tourists now crowd trails and gorges in the region, and the poor preparation of many of these tourists has caused problems for agencies. This Greek Reporter story tells the devastating tale of forest fires so far across Greece. The Agios Vassilios in Rethymno a few days back is a horrendous local example.

The officials may have to enact a preventative ban on transit, movement, and stays in NATURA, as well as in forest ecosystems, parks, and groves, at least during the fire-watch period.

Source: Crete Region