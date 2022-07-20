Update: The earthquake was upgraded to magnitude 4.5 following our initial report. The Athens Geodynamic Institute also put the quake depth at just over 13km. The USGS is now reporting the earthquake was a 4.8 and its epicenter offshore of Hersonissos, in the north of the island.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake outside the previously hard-hit village of Arkalochori shook central Crete island this afternoon. According to preliminary reports, the tremor was centered at 5 Km SE From the village at 12:01 pm (GMT +3).

The moderate earthquake registered at a shallow depth of 5.0 kilometers, which accounts for why the ground shake in Heraklion, nearly 30km to the northwest, was so pronounced. Here in Argophilia offices, the seismic effects could be felt for almost a minute.

So far, there has been no report of damage to property or injuries from the central Crete quake to the nearby Avli (Αυλή) or Kasanos (Κασανος), small villages within a few hundred meters of the quake epicenter. We will keep you updated throughout the day.