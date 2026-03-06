Greek citizens currently in Iran or the wider Middle East who may require assistance can contact the emergency numbers and diplomatic missions listed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry urges travelers to remain in contact with Greek embassies and consulates in the region and to follow official instructions as the situation evolves.

315 Greeks Safely Repatriated

Under the coordination of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a series of repatriation operations was completed safely on Thursday, March 5, bringing a total of 315 Greek citizens and their family members back to Greece.

The evacuations involved a combination of military transport, commercial flights, and coordinated ground transfers across several locations in the region.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the operations were carried out in cooperation with Greek diplomatic missions and transport partners.

Flights and Transfers from the Gulf

Several groups of Greek citizens returned from the United Arab Emirates through coordinated flights organized with both military and commercial carriers.

• 91 Greek citizens and family members arrived in Athens from Abu Dhabi aboard a C-130 aircraft of the Hellenic Air Force, coordinated by the Greek Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

• 101 Greek citizens and family members were transported from Dubai to Athens on a special Aegean Airlines flight, also arranged through the embassy.

• 113 Greek citizens and family members departed from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. They reached Athens via a commercial flight operated by Air Arabia.

Evacuation from Jerusalem

A smaller group of 10 Greek citizens was escorted out of Jerusalem by road.

They crossed into Egypt through the Taba border crossing, accompanied by the Greek Consul General in Jerusalem, before returning to Greece.

Operations to Continue

Greek authorities say the repatriation effort is still ongoing, as the broader situation in the Middle East remains fluid.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Greece remains fully ready to assist citizens affected by the conflict across the region.

Officials emphasized that additional operations may take place in the coming days, depending on developments and the needs of Greek nationals still located in the area.