Last week, the municipal authorities and police in Chania conducted a sweeping, synchronized dragnet that cleared the city’s historic center of abandoned electric scooters. For a brief moment, pedestrians could actually walk down Halidon Street and navigate the Municipal Market Square without tripping over two-wheeled tech-litter.

The triumph lasted exactly until the rental company’s accountant opened the corporate checkbook. By Tuesday evening, the scooters were right back where they started, parked at artistic, obstructive angles across Chania’s busiest sidewalks.

What is the cost for the rental company to completely undo the police department’s hard work? A mere €30 per vehicle. For an international rental operator raking in peak-season tourist euros, a €30 municipal retrieval fee isn’t a deterrent—it is simply a highly predictable, incredibly cheap cost of doing business.

It turns out that renting out the city’s public walking spaces to private entities is remarkably affordable, provided you pay the municipality their €30 ransom after the cops go through the trouble of moving them.

The Anatomy of a Greek Traffic Myth

To understand how Chania reached this state of rolling comedy, one must look at the official Greek Traffic Code (KOK), which classifies these gadgets under the lofty title of Light Personal Electric Vehicles (EPHO).

On paper, the state treats these scooters with the utmost gravity:

Anyone over the age of 15 can ride one , provided they obey a strict framework designed to protect human life and sanity.

, provided they obey a strict framework designed to protect human life and sanity. These vehicles are subject to a firm 25 km/h speed limit .

. Helmets are mandatory.

Carrying a passenger is illegal , as is riding side-by-side down a main road.

, as is riding side-by-side down a main road. Electric scooters are banned from being driven or parked on sidewalks—putting them on equal legal footing with cars and motorcycles.

Yet, anyone with working eyes in Chania knows these rules exist in a parallel universe. The sight of a helmet on a scooter rider remains as rare as a parking spot in August.

Last year, Greece recorded two fatalities involving these vehicles. This summer, the statistics are taking a darker turn, driven by a surge in underage riders pushing these machines past their limits.

Just this week, two minors were hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the University General Hospital of Heraklion (PAGNI) following severe scooter accidents, proving that the gap between theoretical traffic laws and concrete reality has genuine, tragic consequences.

Hunting for Helmets by the Numbers

To their credit, the Chania Traffic Police have been writing tickets at a furious pace. According to exclusive statistical data provided by the Chania Traffic Police to Kriti360, traffic cops have spent the first half of 2026 engaged in a relentless game of whack-a-mole, resulting in hundreds of citations.

The monthly breakdown of helmet violations reveals a steady, rhythmic climb:

January: 35 citations

35 citations February: 40 citations

40 citations March: 28 citations

28 citations April: 55 citations

55 citations May: 40 citations (plus 2 for missing reflective vests, 4 for double-riding, and 7 for illegal speed-limiter removal)

40 citations (plus 2 for missing reflective vests, 4 for double-riding, and 7 for illegal speed-limiter removal) June (Mid-Month Total): 40 citations for helmets, 4 for double-riding, 1 for a missing vest, and an astonishing 20 citations for tampered speed-limiters.

Also, since the start of 2026, officers have issued:

238 fines for failure to wear a helmet.

27 fines for tampering with speed limiters.

8 fines for carrying passengers.

3 fines for failing to wear reflective clothing at night.

The June figures are particularly telling. With only half the month gone, the influx of summer tourists has caused a massive spike in reckless behavior, most notably the trend of deliberately disabling the vehicle’s internal factory speed governors to drag-race down narrow Cretan roads.

While a €30 fine will be issued for those caught without a helmet, the sheer volume of riders means the police are essentially trying to empty the sea with a spoon.

Who Controls the Streets?

This brings us to the ultimate bureaucratic absurdity: Chania Municipality has absolutely no say over which scooter companies operate within its borders.

Under the current legal framework, operational licenses are handed out exclusively by the Ministry of Development in Athens. The ministry grants these permits globally, allowing companies to drop their fleets into whatever Greek city they please, completely ignoring local topography, street width, or pedestrian density.

While a wide, sprawling northern European city might handle dockless fleets with ease, dropping hundreds of scooters into a historic Venetian town with narrow alleys and exploding summer crowds is a recipe for structural gridlock.

The Association of Greek Transportation Engineers recently begged the state to give municipalities a veto or licensing power over these operations, noting that local councils are the ones who actually bear the responsibility for urban safety.

In May, the then-Deputy Minister of Transport, Konstantinos Kyranakis, proudly teased a sweeping new bill to fix this exact mess. Unfortunately for Chania’s pedestrians, Kyranakis was promptly reassigned to a high-ranking political role within the New Democracy party, and the promised legislation appears to have vanished into the great filing cabinet in the sky.