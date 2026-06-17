The cultural heart of Heraklion’s wine country is set to beat faster as the Dafnes Wine Festival celebrates its historic 50th consecutive year from June 26 to July 5.

Organized by the Cultural Association of Dafnes, the ten-day celebration is officially co-sponsored by the Region of Crete to highlight the cultural weight of the village’s indigenous viticulture.

The festival grounds will host a nightly marathon of traditional Cretan music, featuring legendary regional artists including Nektarios Samolis, Giorgos Giakoumakis, and Manolis Alexakis.

Due to the massive milestone expected to draw thousands of locals and international visitors alike, organizers have opened a dedicated reservation line at 6939554008.

Few summer traditions on Crete carry the emotional resonance of a village wine festival, and this June, the historic village of Dafnes is preparing to host the absolute grandfather of them all. Spanning ten days from June 26 through July 5, the Dafnes Wine Festival is officially hitting its golden milestone: 50 years of continuous celebration, honoring half a century of community, folklore, and the island’s legendary red grape traditions.

This remarkable 1976–2026 jubilee is being orchestrated by the Cultural Association of Dafnes in close co-organization with the Region of Crete. Located just a short drive south of Heraklion, the sun-drenched vineyards of Dafnes are world-renowned for their indigenous Liatiko grape—a variety that has sustained local families for generations. This year’s festival is a direct tribute to that enduring agrarian heritage, inviting travelers to drink from the barrels of local producers while immersing themselves in authentic village life.

Ten Nights of Traditional Lyra and Feast

A Cretan wine festival is never just about what is in the glass; it is entirely about the rhythm of the square, the food, and the music that keeps the dance floor packed until the early hours of the morning. To honor fifty years of history, the organizers have put together a spectacular, heavy-hitting nightly musical lineup showcasing the finest Cretan lyra and lute virtuosos on the island.

The nightly performances include:

June 26: Nektarios Samolis

Nektarios Samolis June 27: Giorgos Giakoumakis

Giorgos Giakoumakis June 28: Kostis and Giorgos Saridakis

Kostis and Giorgos Saridakis June 29: Grigoris Samolis

Grigoris Samolis June 30: Giannis Spinthakis

Giannis Spinthakis July 1: Kostis Kakoudakis & Michalis Petsakis

Kostis Kakoudakis & Michalis Petsakis July 2: Giorgis Papadakis

Giorgis Papadakis July 3: Giannis Smaragdakis

Giannis Smaragdakis July 4: Nikos Manioudakis

Nikos Manioudakis July 5: Manolis Alexakis

With the local tables ready to overflow with slow-roasted meats, local cheeses, and endless flows of Dafnes wine, this half-century milestone is expected to be one of the most highly attended summer events on the central Cretan calendar. For those looking to secure a table for family and friends amid the peak summer crowds, the festival committee has urged attendees to book early via their direct reservation line at 6939554008.