Chania Carnival 2025 Kicks Off with Locomondo Live in Souda

Chania again sets the stage for its lively Carnival in Souda, promising unforgettable activities for every age. With the theme “Fairy Tale Heroes,” this year is all about magic and imagination for an audience of all generations.

The much-anticipated kickoff is set for Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 5:00 PM in Souda Square. Visitors can expect a captivating entrance by the King Carnival, floats that spark wonder, and upbeat sounds curated by DJ Michalis Vlamakis. The energy shifts into high gear at 7:00 PM with a dynamic live performance by Locomondo, making the evening a true highlight.

The main Carnival Parade will follow a week later on Sunday, February 23, 2025, flooding the streets of Souda with vibrant colours, creative floats, and pure joy.

Behind the Curtain: Organizers and Exciting Plans

Organized by the Municipality of Chania, the Region of Crete, and local groups, the Chania Carnival unites the community in a celebration of culture and fun. The event brings together Souda’s Business Association, cultural organizations, and local schools with creative collaborations.

Key elements of this year’s festivities include:

A Focus on Kids: The Carnival prioritizes young participants, blending creativity with educational initiatives.

The Carnival prioritizes young participants, blending creativity with educational initiatives. Free Materials for DIY Costumes: Teams and schools can design costumes using fabrics and supplies offered by local services.

Teams and schools can design costumes using fabrics and supplies offered by local services. Support for Reading: Thanks to the European “Our Little Library” initiative, the program includes book donations for children.

Officials have expressed their excitement for this year’s event. Organizing committee president Manolis Kelaidis highlighted the central role of children in the festivities. Regional Councilor Stratis Flemetakis emphasized the importance of supporting Chania’s largest Carnival celebration, while Anna Nempavlaki, the mayor’s education advisor, tied the fairy tale theme to promoting reading.

Leaders of Souda’s community and business sectors have also rallied behind the Carnival, with local entrepreneurs and sponsors ensuring every moment will be safe and enjoyable. Ali Fragkiadakis, president of Souda’s cultural society, reiterated the Carnival’s child-friendly atmosphere with strict rules against alcohol.

Details You Don’t Want to Miss

Registration Deadline: Group participation is open until February 15, 2025 .

Group participation is open until . Parade Day Reminder: Visitors should arrive by 3:00 PM for easy access.

Visitors should arrive by for easy access. Contact for Inquiries: Call 6934839490 (Marios Gelasakis) or 6946644529 (Ilias Fragkiadakis).

Call 6934839490 (Marios Gelasakis) or 6946644529 (Ilias Fragkiadakis). School Participation: Schools can register through local education offices at 6972720943 (Anna Nempavlaki).

