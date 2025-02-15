Chania Carnival 2025 Opening Ceremony Changes Location

Event: Chania Carnival 2025 Opening Ceremony

Brace yourselves, carnival fans! The much-anticipated opening ceremony of the Chania Carnival 2025 is not where it was supposed to be. The event has been relocated thanks to unpredictable weather – and no, Chania’s infamous winds didn’t take the day off. This year, it’s all happening at the Souda Indoor Municipal Gymnasium. Same Souda, with a solid roof to keep everyone dry and the vibes electric.

The kick-off happens on Sunday, 16th February, at 5:00 PM. Expect a mix of colourful floats, upbeat carnival tunes spun by DJ Michalis Vlamakis, and an extra fiery appearance by Brazilian-inspired drummers, Batala, at 6:30 PM. And because no Greek event is complete without music that packs a punch, Locomondo will take the stage at 7:00 PM for a lively concert. Samba beats to reggae rhythms – it’s all here.

Fairytale Heroes, But Make It Extra

This year’s theme? Heroes from fairytales. So prepare for your favourite storybook characters to escape childhood nostalgia and parade through Souda. It’s not every day you can spot Cinderella and her glass slipper grooving next to Captain Hook – assuming they sort out parking for a horse-drawn carriage and pirate ship.

The festival is a team effort and wouldn’t happen without the organisers: the Municipality of Chania, the Region of Crete, the Regional Unit of Chania, the Souda Business Association, and the local Cultural Association. They’ve pulled out all the stops to ensure this carnival keeps its festive spirit alive while providing an upgraded experience.

For those eager to join the fun, you can register your group or float by phoning either Marios Gelasakis (+30 6934839490) or Ilias Frankiadakis (+30 6946644529). Parents, don’t worry about the young ones missing out – local schools are on board to get children involved in their own way, under the careful eye of Anna Nebavlaki (+30 6972720943).

With a location shift and a packed schedule, everything’s set for a big, vibrant carnival celebration. The only thing left to do is show up and enjoy. For full event details and updates, visit the official announcement page here.