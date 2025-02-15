Princes of Pylos: Ancient Treasures of the Bronze Age Revealed

Opening: Archaeological Museum of Messenia, Kalamata, on 14 February 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Artefacts: Funeral goods from the "Griffin Warrior Tomb," including jewellery, ivory plaques, seal stones, and ceremonial weapons.

Next Venue: Getty Museum, Los Angeles, showcasing Greece's ongoing global commitment to sharing its history.

In 2015, archaeologists uncovered an extraordinary burial site near the Palace of Nestor in Messenia. Located about 150 metres from a tholos tomb, this shaft grave, later known as the “Griffin Warrior Tomb,” belonged to a man aged 30–35. The name derives from a rare ivory plaque near his feet depicting a gryphon—a captivating creature with a lion’s body and an eagle’s head and wings.

Warrior’s Tomb – Golden Cup (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

What made this tomb a global sensation? Its pristine condition and abundance of valuable artefacts. Among the 1,400 items unearthed were gold jewellery, weapons, seal stones, and intricately crafted pottery. These treasures provide a rare glimpse into life, death, and culture during the height of the Mycenaean civilisation, around 1450 BC.

Warrior’s Tomb-Seal Ring (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Exhibition Overview

The exhibition “Princes of Pylos: Treasures of the Bronze Age from Messenia” will debuted on 14 February 2025 at the Archaeological Museum of Messenia in Kalamata. It offers visitors an up-close look at some of the most significant finds from the tomb. These objects highlight the Mycenaeans’ cultural sophistication and shed light on their daily lives, political structure, and foreign relations.

According to the Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni, this display underscores the richness of Greece’s heritage. “This is a chance for everyone to appreciate the incredible artistry and innovation of the Mycenaean period,” she stated during the press briefing held at the Ministry.

Flower-domed tomb-gold ring (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

The finds owe their discovery to the fruitful collaboration between the Ephorate of Antiquities of Messenia and American archaeologists Jack Davis and Sharon Stocker from the University of Cincinnati. Their work, conducted under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture and the American School of Classical Studies, focuses on uncovering the secrets of the Upper Englianos Hill—where the Palace of Nestor proudly stood near today’s Hora in Messenia.

This exhibit also fits into a broader strategy by the Greek Ministry of Culture to promote and preserve ancient heritage.

For more details, visit the official Greek Ministry of Culture website.