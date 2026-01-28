Despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, economic pressures, and occasional suggestions that saving money might be sensible, British travelers are once again expected to prioritise holidays above almost everything else in 2026.

This earth-shattering revelation comes from a new YouGov survey conducted for Immediate, which confirms that for most UK consumers, travel remains a “sacred expense”—apparently more protected than savings, long-term planning, or inheritance strategies.

Survey Discovers That People Still Like Going on Holiday

The research, based on responses from 2,087 UK adults, examined travel intentions, budgets, and preferred experiences for 2026. The conclusion is clear:

Even in difficult economic conditions, most people would rather adjust everything else than cancel a trip.

According to the findings:

26% plan to spend more on longer trips (six days or more)

plan to spend more on longer trips (six days or more) 18% intend to increase budgets for short breaks

intend to increase budgets for short breaks 56% expect to keep spending the same amount on longer holidays

expect to keep spending the same amount on longer holidays 66% will maintain spending on short trips

Only 7% plan to spend less — a minority bravely swimming against the cultural current.

More Trips, More Often

When it comes to frequency, restraint continues to be unfashionable:

23% plan at least one short break in 2026

plan at least one short break in 2026 22% plan two

plan two 11% are aiming for up to three

are aiming for up to three 35% expect to take at least one longer holiday, with 16% planning two

At this point, “cutting back” appears to mean choosing between destinations rather than skipping travel altogether.

City Breaks, Beaches, and the Comfort of Predictable Prices

Unsurprisingly, city breaks top the list of preferred trips (57%), followed by:

beach destinations ( 42% )

) all-inclusive packages (37%)

The appeal of all-inclusive travel, the survey suggests, lies less in indulgence and more in cost predictability — a polite way of saying people like knowing exactly how much damage a holiday will do to their bank account in advance.

Experiences Now, Inheritance Later (Maybe)

One of the more revealing findings concerns attitudes toward money, savings, and legacy.

More than half of respondents (55%) prefer spending on shared family experiences to leaving a larger inheritance.

Among parents with older or financially independent children, this rises to 68%, indicating a growing comfort with the idea that memories might be more useful than money — or at least more fun.

Passions First, Prudence Second

Meanwhile, 70% of respondents say they plan their holidays around personal interests, with history and gastronomy emerging as the most popular inspirations.

As Ed Grenby, travel editor at Radio Times, puts it, the philosophy dominating all age groups is essentially “here and now” — enjoying life without guilt, even if spreadsheets quietly disagree.

Immediate notes that travel providers who align their offerings with consumer budgets, interests, and values will enjoy a competitive advantage in 2026 — a conclusion that may surprise absolutely no one working in tourism.