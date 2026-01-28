Celestyal Installs In-Cabin Tablets Across Entire Celestyal Journey Fleet

In a landmark moment for maritime innovation — roughly fifteen years after hotels, airlines, and cafés — Celestyal has successfully installed tablets in all 630 cabins of the Celestyal Journey, proudly becoming the first cruise company to introduce SuitePad tablets in every cabin on board.

History will remember this day.

The tablets are now available to all 1,260 passengers, meaning every guest can finally experience the revolutionary convenience of touching a screen on a ship, rather than relying on paper, memory, or a human.

“We’ve completed the rollout of in-cabin guest experience tablets in all 630 cabins onboard Celestyal Journey, making Celestyal the first cruise line to introduce SuitePad tablets across its stateroom accommodation,” the company stated in a LinkedIn update.

A Tablet Does Tablet Things

According to the announcement, the in-cabin tablets allow passengers to:

Request onboard services;

order room service;

shop onboard;

book specialty restaurants;

request cabin upgrades;

browse deck plans;

check entertainment schedules.

In other words, everything a phone already does, but now on a device that politely lives in your cabin and cannot fall into the sea.

Printed programs and paper leaflets are also being phased out, marking a bold step toward sustainability—or at least fewer things to lose between Deck 6 and the buffet.

Technology, But Make It Intuitive

Celestyal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Lee Haslett, explained that technology should make cruising “easier and more intuitive,” a goal achieved here by giving passengers “more control in their hands” — via a tablet that never leaves the room.

The tablets, we are told, create “smarter and more seamless connections” between guests and onboard services, ensuring that the cruise experience is not interrupted by the radical inconvenience of talking to staff.

SuitePad Confirms That Ships Are Like Hotels, But Float

From the technology provider’s side, SuitePad CEO Moritz von Petersdorf-Campen helpfully clarified that cruise ships combine elements of hotel service with the novelty of being at sea. This insight will surprise no one who has ever been on a cruise.

The partnership, he said, allows for clearer in-cabin communication, easier exploration of onboard services, and better connectivity between passengers and crew — all vital in ensuring that no request for towels, wine, or late-night snacks goes digitally unheard.

Tablets, Everywhere You Sail

The Celestyal Journey operates year-round, offering:

7- and 14-night cruises in the Greek islands and Mediterranean (April–November)

7-night cruises in the Arabian Gulf (November–March)

Passengers across all itineraries can now enjoy the same elevated experience: scrolling, but with waves.

In Summary

Celestyal has:

installed tablets

removed paper

issued multiple press statements

and confirmed that the future of cruising involves tapping a screen instead of picking up a brochure

A bold move.

A connected move.

A celestial move.

A move that ensures no guest ever again wonders what time the show starts — unless the Wi-Fi is down.