British Tourists Propel Split and Hvar into Spotlight

British tourists have long cherished Split, a sentiment now stronger than ever. The recent WTM tourism fair in London saw impressive interest around the Croatian booth, showcasing a shift in tourist profile. Britons seeking luxury weddings and unique venues have increasingly turned their attention to Split and Hvar. This is not merely young revellers, often associated with lively summer nights, but a more diverse group of travellers.

Diverse Interests of a Sophisticated Crowd

British visitors’ desire for an upscale experience has brought new questions. They inquire about unique luxury locations ideal for weddings or bachelor and bachelorette parties. These travellers include those revisiting after past trips and first-timers eager to explore Split and its sunlit island neighbour, Hvar. This interest extends to business travellers drawn to five-star hotels for significant corporate events.

Tourism Numbers Paint Success

Tourist statistics illuminate a successful 2024 season with milestones exceeding the previous year’s. Local Tourist Board data reveal:

3.7 million tourists visited the region in the year’s first ten months.

Collectively, they accounted for 18.3 million overnight stays.

This marks a 5% increase in visitors and a 3% rise in overnight stays compared to 2023.

Major contributors included:

Poland: 2.3 million overnight stays

Germany: 2.2 million overnight stays

Czech Republic: 1.2 million overnight stays

United Kingdom: 1.2 million overnight stays

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 1.1 million overnight stays

Local tourism officials, remarking on the fair, noted the enthusiasm of an older segment of Britons, who were planning trips from April to June and October to November.