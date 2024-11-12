Download the Slovenia Media Kit 2025 for Travel Inspiration

At the recent World Travel Market in London, Slovenia introduced a captivating media kit to immerse foreign media (bloggers, travel writers, journalists, influencers) in its artistic and cultural landscape. Highlighting Slovenia’s position as a premier travel destination, the kit captivates with narratives that invite a global audience to explore its distinct charm. The media kit, Slovenia. My Way of Finding Inspiration, was released alongside Slovenia’s primary tourism brochure at WTM 2024 and was available in print from November 5 to 7.

A Year of Noteworthy Events

Slovenia’s media kit unveils essential events for 2025, such as GO!25, marking Nova Gorica & Gorizia as the European Capital of Culture. Additionally, the Art Vital exhibition delves into the collaborative years of Ulay and Marina Abramović. Stories blend Slovenia’s historical legacy with modern-day creativity, from the world’s oldest wooden bike to cutting-edge space technology.

Enriching Magazine-like Experience

Styled as an upscale magazine, the media kit showcases Slovenia’s premier tourism offerings, bringing to light the nation’s sports enthusiasm through the “It’s All in Our Nature” campaign, set in motion by the Slovenian tourism ambassadors for the upcoming Olympic Games. Readers are guided on a journey through Slovenia’s pristine nature, with insights into wilderness tours and wellness sites. A distinct focus on sustainable events reflects Slovenia’s environmentally conscious ethos, while the culinary arts take a central role, emphasizing Slovenia’s rich food heritage. Advancements in tourism technology also shine, featuring the audio storytelling initiative, AI assistant Alma, and the fresh sports and tourism portal.

Accessible and Engaging Travel Inspiration

Though only 1,000 printed copies were produced, the media kit remains accessible globally online. Interested readers can download the new media kit here to explore further.

The Slovenia Tourist Board emphasizes the ambition behind the kit: “Our media kit is crafted to resonate with international audiences, offering an artistic lens into Slovenia’s soul.” Ultimately, Slovenia. My Way of Finding Inspiration promises to enrich the narrative around this Eastern European country, inviting the world to appreciate its unique blend of tradition and innovation.