Sanctuary of Dodona Prepares for Bouleuterion Restoration Works This Year

Set against a backdrop of rolling green hills, the Sanctuary of Dodona holds a unique place in Greece’s heritage. Its spirits live on through ongoing restoration and enhancement efforts, particularly focused on the Bouleuterion, a cornerstone of the sanctuary’s public life. The Ministry of Culture, in partnership with the Ephorate of Antiquities of Ioannina and with funding from the Hellenic Parliament, has woven the Bouleuterion’s renewal into a broader project dedicated to protecting and showcasing the archaeological splendor of Dodona.

Travelers approaching the site encounter a structure both solemn and grand, a relic of a civilization where politics, faith, and public debate unfolded side by side. Originating as a sacred oak grove and spiritual hub for worshipers of Zeus and Dione from prehistoric times, Dodona evolved over centuries. Visitors today can trace the outlines of impressive buildings that once housed sacred rites and served as sites for democratic decision-making.

Bouleuterion at the Sanctuary of Dodona in its current state. (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Layers of History and Careful Renewal

The Bouleuterion, designed in the early third century BCE, functioned as the council house for the Federation of the Epirotes. Built near the sanctuary’s iconic theatre, it reflects the public spirit that was embedded in ancient Greek society. Over time, the site underwent several phases: its original construction under King Pyrrhus, major repairs following the Aetolian destruction in 219 BCE, and a renovation in 167 BCE following Roman intervention. By the late Roman period, its function shifted and eventually ceased after a catastrophic earthquake between 522 and 528 CE.

Modern restoration seeks to guard what remains of the Bouleuterion’s limestone walls, stepped seating, and distinctive columns. Tasks include securing the exterior walls, reinforcing and rebuilding the steps and columns, conserving historical tombs amidst the ruins, and installing drainage to safeguard the site from heavy rains.

In her formal announcement, Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni stated, “The Bouleuterion of Dodona, a monumental structure from the early third century BCE, served as the headquarters of the Epirotes’ civic institutions. The proposal to restore this monument aims both to protect the remaining architecture and to recover aspects of its original form, so visitors can clearly see its historical journey.”

The Bouleuterion stands close to the ancient theater, where other public buildings once hosted the vibrant political life of Dodona. Today, the structure lies at the heart of a well-organized archaeological park, welcoming guests to step into history. The entire project also uplifts neighboring sites, from the iconic theater’s middle seating now under restoration, to upgrades for accessibility and improved visitor amenities.

Bouleuterion at the Sanctuary of Dodona restoration proposal (Photo: Ministry of Culture ΥΠΠΟ)

Key Highlights of the Bouleuterion Restoration

From Council House to Scenic Ruin

When foreign travelers began to explore Dodona in the early 19th century, fragments of the Bouleuterion were already visible. Excavations started in 1875 under K. Karapanos and continued systematically through much of the 20th century, most notably between 1965 and 1973. Today, the reconstructed site invites visitors into a world of ancient decision-making and spiritual devotion. Its presence, monumental and quiet, merges Greece’s storied past with the calm of the plateau, drawing guests from around the globe to witness the restoration of one of antiquity’s great civic treasures.